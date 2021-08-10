Cancel
Counties Where The Fewest People Live Below The Poverty Line

By Michael B. Sauter
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHrro_0bN7WN8W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sl3y9_0bN7WN8W00 More than 60% of Americans will spend at least a year of their lives in poverty, according to a recent analysis conducted by a professor of social welfare at Washington University. Since COVID-19 reached the United States in early 2020, the financial situation of millions of Americans has deteriorated, even as a number of the nation’s wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by billions of dollars.

Many Americans owe months of back rent, and many still face an unstable job situation or ongoing unemployment. However, the financial situations of many -- especially those who had good financial stability going into the pandemic -- likely did not worsen. Based on five-year figures ending in 2019, the most recent year of available data, 13.4% of Americans lived below the federal poverty line. In some parts of the U.S., poverty rates were much lower, and a number of U.S. counties had poverty rates lower than 5%.

To determine the U.S. counties with the lowest poverty rate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people who live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. For reference, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services sets the official poverty threshold at an annual income of no more than approximately $26,000 for a family of four.

Economically well-off places can be found all across the country, and the counties with the lowest poverty rates are well distributed. There are 22 different states represented on this list of 50 counties. Virginia does have the largest cluster of these, with seven counties on this list.

While poverty rates do not correspond perfectly with median incomes, counties with lower poverty rates tend to have higher incomes. They of course also tend to have lower shares of residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps.

Click here to see the counties where the fewest people live below the poverty line.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kae34_0bN7WN8W00

50. Davis County, Utah
> Poverty rate: 5.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,571 -- 435th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% -- 219th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $83,310 -- 122nd highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZt0C_0bN7WN8W00

49. Johnson County, Kansas
> Poverty rate: 5.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 31,422 -- 267th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.0% -- 31st lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $89,087 -- 77th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YkCG_0bN7WN8W00

48. Powhatan County, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 5.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,405 -- 576th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.8% -- 70th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $89,090 -- 76th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tp03G_0bN7WN8W00

47. Aurora County, South Dakota
> Poverty rate: 5.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 140 -- 6th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.0% -- 86th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $64,083 -- 482nd highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhE1q_0bN7WN8W00

46. Ozaukee County, Wisconsin
> Poverty rate: 5.3%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,631 -- 1,377th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.0% -- 86th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $85,215 -- 107th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DCfO_0bN7WN8W00

45. Hanover County, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 5.3%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,487 -- 1,212th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% -- 107th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $89,390 -- 72nd highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGL3t_0bN7WN8W00

44. St. Croix County, Wisconsin
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,601 -- 1,384th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.8% -- 158th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $84,756 -- 114th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rw1PC_0bN7WN8W00

43. Dickey County, North Dakota
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 247 -- 43rd lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.9% -- 276th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $65,492 -- 415th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaRXK_0bN7WN8W00

42. Dallas County, Iowa
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,521 -- 1,404th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.3% -- 211th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $88,479 -- 80th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNPJR_0bN7WN8W00

41. Goochland County, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,133 -- 445th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.9% -- 78th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $93,994 -- 57th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ok3zg_0bN7WN8W00

40. Carroll County, Maryland
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,546 -- 851st highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.7% -- 393rd lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $96,769 -- 48th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6a6L_0bN7WN8W00

39. Livingston County, Michigan
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,808 -- 775th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.7% -- 145th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $84,221 -- 118th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HfHx_0bN7WN8W00

38. Piatt County, Illinois
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 846 -- 317th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.2% -- 317th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $70,849 -- 280th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWGse_0bN7WN8W00

37. St. Charles County, Missouri
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 19,984 -- 393rd highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.0% -- 86th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $84,978 -- 109th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vrgh1_0bN7WN8W00

36. Hamilton County, Nebraska
> Poverty rate: 5.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 468 -- 137th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.1% -- 194th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $64,210 -- 476th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RYSJ_0bN7WN8W00

35. Somerset County, New Jersey
> Poverty rate: 5.1%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 16,762 -- 479th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.6% -- 17th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $113,611 -- 14th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVULC_0bN7WN8W00

34. Dodge County, Minnesota
> Poverty rate: 5.1%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,053 -- 415th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.8% -- 158th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $74,575 -- 220th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157jef_0bN7WN8W00

33. King George County, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 5.1%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,329 -- 542nd lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.0% -- 612th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $94,274 -- 56th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkfPl_0bN7WN8W00

32. Madison County, Iowa
> Poverty rate: 5.0%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 795 -- 298th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.8% -- 409th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $66,316 -- 395th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349qeH_0bN7WN8W00

31. Hendricks County, Indiana
> Poverty rate: 5.0%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,021 -- 893rd highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.0% -- 86th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $81,933 -- 140th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQ21E_0bN7WN8W00

30. Howard County, Maryland
> Poverty rate: 5.0%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 15,805 -- 503rd highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.0% -- 180th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $121,160 -- 6th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9GMR_0bN7WN8W00

29. Putnam County, New York
> Poverty rate: 5.0%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,847 -- 1,341st highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.7% -- 65th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $104,486 -- 24th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqA4F_0bN7WN8W00

28. York County, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 4.9%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,273 -- 1,268th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.1% -- 37th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $92,069 -- 61st highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaG3r_0bN7WN8W00

27. Sussex County, New Jersey
> Poverty rate: 4.9%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,920 -- 1,018th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.1% -- 37th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $94,520 -- 55th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMLhu_0bN7WN8W00

26. Wabaunsee County, Kansas
> Poverty rate: 4.9%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 330 -- 75th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% -- 107th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $61,178 -- 642nd highest of 3,005 counties

25. Waukesha County, Wisconsin
> Poverty rate: 4.8%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 19,083 -- 419th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.5% -- 123rd lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $87,277 -- 89th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1iVs_0bN7WN8W00

24. Elbert County, Colorado
> Poverty rate: 4.8%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,230 -- 497th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.1% -- 93rd lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $99,199 -- 41st highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1IOt_0bN7WN8W00

23. Delaware County, Ohio
> Poverty rate: 4.8%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,530 -- 788th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.6% -- 58th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $106,908 -- 23rd highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFxRq_0bN7WN8W00

22. Morris County, New Jersey
> Poverty rate: 4.8%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 23,212 -- 344th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.2% -- 47th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $115,527 -- 11th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urSI1_0bN7WN8W00

21. Rockwall County, Texas
> Poverty rate: 4.7%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,579 -- 1,391st highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.1% -- 37th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $100,920 -- 33rd highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbpoR_0bN7WN8W00

20. Edmunds County, South Dakota
> Poverty rate: 4.7%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 177 -- 14th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.5% -- 123rd lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $71,324 -- 267th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SAwj_0bN7WN8W00

19. Rockingham County, New Hampshire
> Poverty rate: 4.6%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,096 -- 565th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.7% -- 65th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $93,756 -- 58th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbz45_0bN7WN8W00

18. Lyon County, Iowa
> Poverty rate: 4.6%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 538 -- 178th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.6% -- 136th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $64,982 -- 434th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRpE4_0bN7WN8W00

17. Washington County, Wisconsin
> Poverty rate: 4.6%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,175 -- 1,112th highest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.3% -- 211th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $77,663 -- 183rd highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoH9a_0bN7WN8W00

16. Calvert County, Maryland
> Poverty rate: 4.6%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,183 -- 1,489th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.9% -- 276th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $109,313 -- 18th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkZVW_0bN7WN8W00

15. Wright County, Minnesota
> Poverty rate: 4.6%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,122 -- 1,126th highest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.5% -- 123rd lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $84,974 -- 110th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fASJU_0bN7WN8W00

14. Hamilton County, Indiana
> Poverty rate: 4.6%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,700 -- 542nd highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% -- 13th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $98,173 -- 43rd highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxd2K_0bN7WN8W00

13. Warren County, Ohio
> Poverty rate: 4.6%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,071 -- 757th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.3% -- 107th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $87,125 -- 91st highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M40mU_0bN7WN8W00

12. Hunterdon County, New Jersey
> Poverty rate: 4.5%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,474 -- 1,216th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.3% -- 51st lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $115,379 -- 12th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psFvn_0bN7WN8W00

11. Kendall County, Illinois
> Poverty rate: 4.5%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,647 -- 1,201st highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.0% -- 612th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $96,563 -- 51st highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wydOe_0bN7WN8W00

10. Stafford County, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 4.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,315 -- 1,083rd highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.8% -- 158th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $111,108 -- 17th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAQVv_0bN7WN8W00

9. Los Alamos County, New Mexico
> Poverty rate: 4.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 809 -- 305th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.0% -- 6th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Median household income: $121,324 -- 5th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H84Yv_0bN7WN8W00

8. Williamson County, Tennessee
> Poverty rate: 4.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,776 -- 776th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% -- 13th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $112,962 -- 15th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Pntp_0bN7WN8W00

7. Washington County, Minnesota
> Poverty rate: 4.3%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,822 -- 705th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.4% -- 118th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $96,671 -- 49th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odw33_0bN7WN8W00

6. Sargent County, North Dakota
> Poverty rate: 4.2%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 159 -- 11th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.4% -- 219th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $63,073 -- 544th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnapT_0bN7WN8W00

5. Monroe County, Illinois
> Poverty rate: 4.1%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,400 -- 571st lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.7% -- 145th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $85,747 -- 105th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L86aT_0bN7WN8W00

4. Lincoln County, South Dakota
> Poverty rate: 4.1%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,303 -- 961st lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.6% -- 58th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $82,473 -- 131st highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dx6Pc_0bN7WN8W00

3. Carver County, Minnesota
> Poverty rate: 4.1%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,126 -- 1,501st lowest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.9% -- 78th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $101,496 -- 29th highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VASeD_0bN7WN8W00

2. Loudoun County, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 3.4%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 13,342 -- 594th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.7% -- 20th lowest of 3,005 counties (tied)
> Median household income: $142,299 -- 1st highest of 3,005 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGtFX_0bN7WN8W00

1. Douglas County, Colorado
> Poverty rate: 3.1%
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,275 -- 745th highest of 3,005 counties
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.8% -- 4th lowest of 3,005 counties
> Median household income: $119,730 -- 8th highest of 3,005 counties

Methodology

To determine the counties with the lowest poverty rates in the nation, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people who live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents, 3,142 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

Counties were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2019 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded counties that had too high of  a sampling error, using the same definition.

The remaining 3,005 places were ranked based on their poverty rates. Additional information on the number of people living below the poverty line, median household income, and the share of households receiving SNAP benefits are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

