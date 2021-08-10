Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, KS

Why 8-man football player Tyson Struber of Canton-Galva picked K-State in recruiting

By Taylor Eldridge
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be difficult to find a better athlete in the 8-man football ranks in Kansas this season than Canton-Galva’s Tyson Struber. Struber is rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 by recruiting services and has committed early to play college football at Kansas State. With measurables of 6 foot 3 and 200 pounds to go along with his speed — evident by a state title on the track this spring and a 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash — he certainly looks the part of a Division I athlete.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#K State#High School Football#American Football#Galva#Kansas State#Division#Ku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy