Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

German teacher goes on trial in alleged cannibalism case

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BERLIN (AP) — A 41-year-old teacher who is accused of having killed another man and eaten pieces of the victim’s body went on trial Tuesday in Germany’s capital.

Prosecutors say the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September slaying, German news agency dpa reported. They said there was no indication the victim agreed to be killed.

Neither of the men’s names was released, for privacy reasons.

The suspect allegedly chopped up the man’s body in his Berlin apartment and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city, dpa reported.

Police spent weeks looking for the missing mechanic before some bones were found in a forest in northern Berlin and a suspect was tracked down with the help of sniffer dogs.

The trial at a Berlin state court, which is expected to last until mid-October, is not the first of its kind in Germany.

In 2006, a German court convicted of murder and disturbing the peace for killing and eating a man he had met online. Meiwes is currently serving a life sentence.

A German police officer was convicted of murder in 2015 for forum devoted to cannibalism. Prosecutors said the victim had fantasized about being eaten, but there was no evidence the suspect actually did so.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannibalism#Murder#Berlin#German Police#Ap#Dpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Public SafetyMarietta Daily Journal

100-year-old German man to stand trial for Nazi camp crimes

A 100-year-old German man accused of working as a concentration camp guard from 1942 to 1945 has been ruled “fit to stand trial” in October. The unidentified centenarian is accused of “knowingly and willingly” being a party to 3,518 deaths, according to the Guardian. Prosecutors claim the suspect, believed to be from Brandenburg, stood guard at the Sachsenhausen camp north of Berlin. He is accused of complicity in the 1942 slaughter of Soviet captives by firing squad as well as the gassing of other prisoners.
Niagara County, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Trial date set in Roy case

LOCKPORT -- A town of Porter man will stand trial for the murder of his stepfather after refusing a plea deal from prosecutors on Wednesday. Gregory Roy, who has twice been found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial, is now slated to face a jury in November. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. set jury selection to start on Nov. 8.
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Iranian goes on trial in Sweden for alleged mass executions in 1988

Copenhagen — An Iranian citizen accused of war crimes and murder in connection with the mass executions of political prisoners in his home country 33 years ago went on trial in Sweden on Tuesday. The 60-year-old man denies the charges, however dozens of witnesses have implicated him in the atrocities.
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

1 dead, 15 injured in bus explosion in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion on a city bus in southwestern Russia on Thursday injured 16 people, one of whom later died, officials said. Authorities said the blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by a leaky gas canister. Deputy regional governor, Sergei Sokolov, quickly ruled out a terror attack, the Interfax news agency reported.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Bus Blast In Russia's Voronezh Claims Second Victim

A second woman has died of injuries sustained in an August 12 explosion on a passenger bus in the Russian central city of Voronezh. Voronezh regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev made the announcement on August 13 on his official Telegram channel. Seventeen victims are being treated for their injures; at least...
AccidentsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — A bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens, police said. The crash occurred on Hungary's M7 highway near the town of Szabadbattyan, between the capital, Budapest, and Lake...
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Court says alleged murderer unfit to stand trial

A Simi Valley man accused of arson and murder has been found incompetent to stand trial, Ventura County court records show. On Aug. 5, Judge Nancy Ayers determined that Branden Lackie, 29, is mentally unfit to face charges of murder, arson causing great bodily injury and arson of an inhabited structure or property, all felonies. She also ruled that Lackie is unable to understand proceedings or cooperate with counsel, according to Ventura County court records.
Public SafetyBBC

Boys, 13, arrested over 'hate crime' assault in park

A girl has been seriously assaulted by teenagers in a hate crime in a Huddersfield park, police say. The 14-year-old girl is said to have been abused by a group of teenagers at Fernside Park off Southfield Road before being physically assaulted at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday. Two boys,...
Religionwibqam.com

German SPD goes on the attack with jab at rival’s Catholicism

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats have broken a taboo in modern German politics by taking aim at the religious beliefs of a close aide to Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after a Sept. 26 election. In a video published online, the left-leaning Social Democratic...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Bodies of six men found hanging from a bridge in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The bodies of six men were found hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico on Thursday, an official said, in a region where some of the country's biggest drug cartels are fighting over lucrative trafficking routes. The half-naked bodies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy