Deals: Arkade FPS Motion Blaster for $129.99

Mini Blaster is an arcade shooter with minimal graphics. Raise the level and get upgrade, strengthen your ship and defeat the approaching enemies. ■ Game System The operation is only movement, you can play with one hand. Automatically attack enemies within range. No need to aim in detail! Defeat enemies, collect gems and level up. Choose a upgrade and get stronger and stronger. ■ Many Upgrades You can get various kinds of upgrades for each level up. If you combine them, they will be even more powerful. Let's defeat the enemy with the strengthened your machine. ■ Various Palettes and Styles Unlock new palettes and styles with the gems you've collected. The palette can change the color scheme of the screen. Aim for a high score with a new color. Style affects the upgrades that appear. Find your favorite style.