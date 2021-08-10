Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deals: Arkade FPS Motion Blaster for $129.99

By Roland Hutchinson
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have a great deal for our readers on the Arkade FPS Motion Blaster in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Arkade FPS Motion Blaster is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $129.99 and it comes with some great features, have a look at the video below.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blaster#Fps#Android#Video Game#Arkade#Ahaa#Indiegogo#Bluetooth Tactile#Pc Mac#Steam Link Rechargeable#C Cloud#Geforce Now Or#Titan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mini Blaster

Mini Blaster is an arcade shooter with minimal graphics. Raise the level and get upgrade, strengthen your ship and defea…. Mini Blaster is an arcade shooter with minimal graphics. Raise the level and get upgrade, strengthen your ship and defeat the approaching enemies. ■ Game System The operation is only movement, you can play with one hand. Automatically attack enemies within range. No need to aim in detail! Defeat enemies, collect gems and level up. Choose a upgrade and get stronger and stronger. ■ Many Upgrades You can get various kinds of upgrades for each level up. If you combine them, they will be even more powerful. Let's defeat the enemy with the strengthened your machine. ■ Various Palettes and Styles Unlock new palettes and styles with the gems you've collected. The palette can change the color scheme of the screen. Aim for a high score with a new color. Style affects the upgrades that appear. Find your favorite style.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Vomitoreum is a FPS Metroidvania with a sprinkle of horror out now

Following the successful Kickstarter campaign, developer Scumhead has released their latest FPS with Vomitoreum. Coming from the same developer as the Lycanthorn and Shrine series, you know you're in good hands. Built using the power of the open source GZDoom (although it's a full standalone game), Vomitoreum is an FPS...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Tencent announces Arena Breakout: A new strategic FPS game

Chinese game-developing tycoon Tencent Games has announced a brand new game called Arena Breakout, a strategic first-person shooter game for the mobile platform. The announcement was made yesterday at ChinaJoy 2021, the largest gaming expo/digital entertainment event in Asia. The event has opened yet another dimension to the ever-growing world of mobile gaming.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

The Ascent: How to fix frame drops, FPS lag, stuttering, and performance issues

The Ascent frame drops, FPS lag, stuttering, and freezing are common problems with the new release, with it suffering from various performance issues at launch. This seems particularly common in the Xbox Game Pass version of the game when running on PC, with there being various options such as Nvidia’s DLSS that aren’t available at launch. So how do you fix these annoying performance problems?
Video GamesIGN

Here's Every PS5 Game That Supports 120 FPS Mode

The PS5 is a powerful console that, for the first time, brings 120fps gameplay to PlayStation consoles for the first time. While a majority of PS5 games can now run at 60fps (via updates or native versions), the list of games with 120fps modes is also steadily growing. Of course, the reason for the same can be attributed to the powerful AMD Zen 2 CPU in the console, which is miles better than the underpowered Jaguar CPU cores found on the PS4.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Blaster Master Zero (Xbox Series X) Review

2021 is an amazing time to be an old-school gamer, and right here is the proof. I was a big fan of Japanese developer Sunsoft’s original Blaster Master for the Nintendo Entertainment System, although its difficulty and lack of a password or save system ultimately drove me to rage-quit the game for good back in the late 80s.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

RICO London is a Die Hard-meets-XIII FPS coming this September

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Ground Shatter have announced that buddy cop FPS RICO London will launch on consoles and PC this September. The game takes place all in one night in London on New Year’s Eve 1999. Playing as a pair of cops, you’ll be making your way up a high-rise tower as you take down a bunch of East end gangsters trying to stop you from making your way to the top of the building. The arcade style action promises several gamemodes, with different enemy types.
AccidentsDIY Photography

Supernova? No, it’s a vintage flashbulb bursting in 100,000fps slow-motion

Watching things in slow motion gives us a whole different perspective. All of a sudden, regular things that we took for granted become pure works of art. Ryan McIntyre of CineSpeed played with some vintage flashbulbs and a high-speed camera to create one such artwork. Shooting at 100,000fps, he made the bursting flashbulbs look otherworldly, almost like supernovas.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Fast-paced FPS RICO London arriving on PC and consoles this September

Numskull Games and developer Ground Shatter will be releasing their fast-paced FPS RICO London on 2nd September on Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In this ode to arcade games of times past, players will travel back to the turn of the millennium where they will take on the notorious and violent gangs that run London’s sinister underworld. A new announcement trailer showing the cel-shaded action can be seen below…
Video GamesEurogamer.net

It looks like GTA 5 on PS5 will run at 4K60 FPS

Grand Theft Auto 5's next-gen update: Expanded And Enhanced Edition, will run at 4K60 FPS on the PlayStation 5. That's according to details revealed by Sony on PlayStation Germany's official blog. Despite years of using Duolingo, my German isn't so great, so here's the rather hilarious direct translation from Google...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

GTAV on PS5 Runs at 4K and 60 FPS - News

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games of all time with over 150 million units shipped since it first launched in September 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Rockstar Games announced earlier this year Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Cities In Motion System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Sempron 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1650 SE or NVIDIA GeForce 9400 GT. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS. RAM: 2...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Go Back to 1994 with Ziggurat Interactive Launching Classic FPS Titles on Steam

Ziggurat Interactive is taking fans of first person shooters back to 1994 with the recent releases of Operation Body Count and Corridor 7: Alien Invasion on Steam. Both of these games were originally released in 1994 by Capstone Software and utilize an upgraded Wolfenstein 3D engine! Operation Body Count has you bringing down terrorists at the United Nations building with 40 floors of crazy action. You can purchase the game on Steam for $6.99.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Now Has a Nerf Blaster

Dungeon Masters have a new tool to subjugate their D&D players with, as Hasbro has released a new Nerf Blaster inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. The Nerf DragonPower blaster is a new dragon-themed Nerf blaster that shoots single darts. The description for the blaster notes that it was inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game and actually uses D&D branding on its packaging. The DragonPower blaster includes a dragon scale and spikes design meant to evoke red dragons....we think. The grip also includes an etching of the D&D logo on it.
Computersgame-debate.com

Bit Blaster XL System Requirements

Additional Notes: Is your computer older than ten years? You should probably get a new computer before you consider more games. OS: Windows 10 (why not recommend the newest?) Processor: Got four cores? Great! Bit Blaster XL will run smooth on most things, but especially on four cores. Memory: 2...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

GTA V PS5 Version Will Possibly Run at 4K at 60 FPS

GTA V PS5 version has yet to get a proper reveal, but some details around its technical specifications were shared in a blog post by PlayStation Germany. GTA V will support 4K at 60 FPS on the PS5. This is if we believe that the official PlayStation Germany blog didn’t make a mistake about it. They shared this in an upcoming games list. Here’s what they had to say for the game.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 will officially run at 4K/60 fps

Grand Theft Auto V has been out for eight years, and it's available on a variety of different platforms. But thanks to its huge explorable world and its immersive Grand Theft Auto Online mode, the game still has a lot of life left in it. On November 11, the game debuts on Xbox Series X and PS5, and we now know that it will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second — at least on the latter console.

Comments / 0

Community Policy