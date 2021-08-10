Editorial: Should Redmond condemn flying of Confederate flag?
Redmond City Councilor Ed Fitch is asking his fellow councilors to adopt a resolution showing that city is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. He says in a document for the council's Tuesday meeting that he wants the city to affirm its commitment "in action and words" and adopt "a resolution condemning the display of symbols of hate, including Nazi flags and symbols and the Confederate flag in our community parades."www.redmondspokesman.com
