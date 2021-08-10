Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan childhood vaccination rates low for back to school

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuiZy_0bN7TbKn00

Childhood vaccination rates have dropped below 70% in more than half of Michigan's counties and health and school officials are advising parents to catch their kids up on immunizations before school starts in the coming weeks.

Michigan's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and other health and school officials spoke on Monday about the need to catch students up on the regular immunizations as well as the COVID-19 vaccination for those who are 12 and older.

Seven counties in Michigan have childhood immunization rates that have dropped below 60%, as well the city of Detroit during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.

When an area has lower vaccination rates it creates an environment where diseases can spread, Khaldun said.

“All it takes is one infected individual. So as families, students, teachers and administrators, prepare for this upcoming school year, I urge every parent, to make sure their child is up to date on all of their vaccinations,” Khaldun said.

East Lansing School Board President Terah Chambers said that on top of requiring face masks indoors parents must make sure their kids get all of their vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine if eligible, in order to move forward with the goal of in-person instruction every day of the school year.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
City
East Lansing, MI
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khaldun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Vaccinations#Immunization#East Lansing School Board#Coronavirus#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy