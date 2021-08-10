Cancel
Etihad Airways expects 'tidal wave of demand' as first-half losses halve to $400 million

By Dan Murphy, @dan_murphy, Natasha Turak, @NatashaTurak
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtihad said the results reflect a "progressive recovery" across the business, after the airline delivered an $800 million loss in the same period in 2020. The airline of the United Arab Emirates' capital has been suffering losses for years. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is forecasting...

