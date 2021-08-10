Cancel
Diabetes: Do low glycemic index diets work?

Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with type 1 or type 2 diabetes often use several different methods to keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range and prevent long-term complications. The glycemic load (GL) and glycemic index (GI) are different ways of indicating how much any given food will raise blood sugar levels. A...

NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Healthspring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 21 Pounds in 2 Weeks Eating These Inexpensive, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods

Not long ago, word began to spread about the body-transforming effects of what Dr. Oz says is a whole new category of foods. As millions raved about jaw-dropping weight loss triggered by sirtfoods, the buzz got so intense, it “broke the internet,” Dr. Oz recently reported. But that’s not what really got his attention: “What interested me most is all this research showing that sirtfoods benefit your heart, benefit you by reducing inflammation, and even beat aging.” So he recruited women to test the “Sirtfood Diet.” They were soon slashing disease risk factors and dropping up to 21 pounds in 14 days. As the doc put it, “That’s stunning!”
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Thing to Drink Before Bedtime, Says Dietitian

Everyone has been there: you spend the night tossing and turning, then wake up groggy the next morning due to the poor sleep you got the night prior. In fact, while the average adult should ideally get 7 or more hours of sleep per night, just 2 in 3 people actually get the amount of rest they need on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Dietsspring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
Posted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
DietsPosted by
Ladders

The best diet if you’re over 60

If you’re over 60, you might be bombarded with options for the so-called “perfect diet.” But what’s the diet that’s really the best for you, and your health? Keep reading to find out. Tackling the issues. There are a number of health issues that disproportionately trouble those aged 60 and...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Here’s What the Longest-Living People in the World Always Eat (and Drink) Before Bed For Restful Sleep

Look, I fully grasp why this 107-year-old woman credited her long, healthy life to being single, as well as the rationale of this 102-year-old woman who says she's thrived so long because she minds her own business. But many of us cannot put all of our eggs in one particular longevity basket—which is why I've turned to the ways of the Blue Zones to help me live a longer, happier, healthier life.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Supplement Can Send You to ER, Experts Say

Supplements are meant to do just that—supplement your diet, so you get all the nutrients you need. But some have harmful effects that can send you to the emergency department, says Susan Farrell, MD, Contributing Editor at Harvard Health. In one 10-year study, "researchers looked at surveillance data from 63 hospital emergency departments to estimate the annual number of ED visits associated with adverse effects from dietary supplements," she writes. "The authors defined 'dietary supplements' as herbal or complementary products, and vitamin or amino acid micronutrients. Read on to see which 4 products in particular sent these people to the emergency department—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

