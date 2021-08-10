2022 Toyota Tundra Teases A More Capable Suspension Setup
Technically, we've already seen the new 2022 Toyota Tundra in all its glory. A leaked image lead to Toyota releasing a single full-bodied image of the truck on Twitter. And yet, the company is still slowly leaking out out details ahead of the truck’s debut later this year. The latest video showed off the TRD Pro model's variable drive modes, while the teaser before that offered us a glimpse at the truck's massive moonroof.www.motor1.com
