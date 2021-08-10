Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

E-Trends have dropped price across whole range by up to 25% on Amazon.

By Editorial Team
wellbeingmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity is thoughtfully designed to be adaptable; whether you want to pop to the local shops, meet up with friends, commute to work or enjoy a long weekend ride with the family, the City e-bike is the perfect choice for you from our range. With a 2-year warranty, this step-through, unisex design includes 26” wheels with double wall aluminium rims, a front carrier, basket and rear pannier for those essential items on your trip.

wellbeingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Commuting#Fully Charged#Pedal#Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple Watch prices slashed at Amazon, Series 6 up to $120 off

The Apple Watch Series 6 is back on sale at Amazon this Thursday, with prices as low as $329.99 and discounts up to $120 off, matching the year's best deals. New Apple Watch Series 6 discounts — Thursday morning's markdowns on the Apple Watch Series 6 see the40mm GPS model drop to $329.99 thanks to a bonus discount at checkout (look for the bonus savings message on Amazon's product page).
ElectronicsTechHive

Amazon's Echo Show 5 drops to $45, its lowest price yet

Smart speakers are handy indeed, but adding a display to the mix lets you see who is at your door or actually lay eyes on that Alexa-supplied weather forecast. Amazon is selling the first-generation Echo Show 5 for $45 today. That’s far below the $80 MSRP and the all-time low, matching the price we saw during Prime Day.
RetailFOXBusiness

The used car price drop is accelerating

Used car prices have hit record highs on dealer lots, but it looks like relief for shoppers is finally on the horizon. The latest study from used car wholesaler Manheim found that the average price paid for a vehicle across 5 million transactions in July was $19,482, which is 2.6% lower than the previous month, following a 1.3% reduction in June.
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon will give you a whole $10 for your palm print

Amazon is offering $10 in credit if you enroll your biometric data in the company’s palm print recognition system, Amazon One. The promotion, spotted by TechCrunch, says people must connect their palm print to their Amazon account to claim the reward, though it’s not clear exactly where it’s available. Amazon...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

11-inch iPad Pro gets a sweet discount at Amazon today

Summer is a great time to find deals on hot tech, and we’re seeing plenty in these Apple deals, iPad deals, and tablet deals. In fact, right now at Amazon, you can get $70 off an 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro. It’s just $729, a massive drop from its regular price of $799. Sales on any Apple products are exceedingly rare, especially when it comes to brand new tech from 2021, so don’t let this unique deal pass you by.
RetaileMarketer

Amazon pilots paid Whole Foods delivery—competitors may see an opening

The news: Amazon is testing a delivery fee for Prime members using Whole Foods grocery delivery in select markets, per Bloomberg. Beginning August 30, the etail titan will charge $9.95 for delivery orders in six cities, including Boston, and Chicago. The new fee doesn’t affect click-and-collect orders. How we got...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Amazon Stock Forecast: Why I Still Have A $3,700 Price Target For Amazon

The Amazon stock forecast was written by Motek Moyen Research Seeking Alpha’s #1 Writer on Long Ideas and #2 in Technology – Senior Analyst at I Know First. Amazon’s Q2 report on July 30 did not beat Wall Street’s revenue estimate. The stock price dropped by -7.57%. Q2 revenue was...
RetailFast Company

Data shows most Amazon Fresh customers don’t shop at Whole Foods—and that’s good for Amazon

While Amazon was one of the world’s biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, with hundreds of millions of customers turning to it for their online shopping needs during lockdowns, one of Amazon’s other brands suffered greatly. A new report from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai reveals that Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market saw its foot traffic almost cut in half by April 2020—monthly visits were down 49% compared to the same time in 2019.
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Baseus 10000mAh Power Bank for $19 (Retail Price $30)

Baseus 10000mAh Power Bank which generally retails for $30 is now available at a discounted price of $19.43 only at AliExpress. This super deal ends in 16 hours. Baseus 10000mAh Power Ban at $19.43 (after discount)@AliExpress. Baseus 10000mAh Power Bank. Key Features:. Two-way fast charging. PD 20W fast charging. LED...

Comments / 0

Community Policy