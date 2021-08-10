Analyst on Bitcoin: I’ll be watching to see if…
With Bitcoin rallying up to over $45.7k at the time of writing, hitting its highest levels since mid-May, the crypto community is experiencing a bullish wave. Even the U.S. Infrastructure Bill that seeks to heavily tax cryptocurrency usage, hasn’t been able to deter this upward trajectory. This bullish sentiment was also reflected in the analysis by various experts, who are now optimistically waiting for it to reach the $50,000 mark.ambcrypto.com
