Huvafen Fushi Launches Underwater SpaQuarium

By Editorial Team
wellbeingmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnchanting submarine sanctuary provides a dazzling panorama of reef nightlife, eight metres below surface. Innovative Maldives icon Huvafen Fushi has unveiled a breathtaking new ‘SpaQuarium’ experience, providing a unique cinematic window into the watery world of the reef by night. Every evening as night falls, the resort’s legendary world-first underwater spa is transformed as guests descend into this uniquely ethereal space to be mesmerised by the kaleidoscopic panorama that envelops them. The abundance and diversity of Huvafen Fushi’s marine life is exuberantly evident at every turn, and any time of day – but it is after dark, below the surface, that the reef dramatically reveals itself as a vivacious landscape of nocturnal predators on the hunt; of bioluminescent plankton sparking ‘fire in the ocean’; and of beautiful corals fluorescing under the gaze of UV torches.

#Coral Reef#Coral Island#Marine Life#Marine Biology#Shark#Spaquarium#Trevallies#Squirrelfish#Soldierfish#Parrotfish#Salt
