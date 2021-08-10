Cancel
The scary new climate report means fossil fuel use needs to start falling, fast

By Sammy Roth, Russ Mitchell, Sam Dean Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Killeen Daily Herald
 5 days ago

The global climate report released Monday offered a dramatic reminder of the need to slash use of fossil fuels — not just by 2050, when many corporations have pledged to stop scorching the planet, but in the next few years. Scientists have said that zeroing out planet-warming emissions by midcentury...

Related
EconomyDaily Item

Carbon pricing system needed in U.S.

The search for an effective solution to the climate crisis is urgent. One of the tools being proposed is carbon pricing — putting a fee on carbon pollution. For a century, fossil fuel companies have been allowed to push the health and environmental costs of pollution onto taxpayers, while reaping subsidies from government. But government can, if it chooses, protect citizens and businesses by levelling the playing field. Carbon pricing is an effective, market-based way to do this.
Energy Industryheraldstaronline.com

Guest column/Carbon capture can’t save us

The AFL-CIO and Energy Futures, a think-tank led by former Secretary of Energy, Ernest Moniz, have formed a new group, called the Labor Energy Partnership. They are proposing that the Ohio River Valley become a storage hub for fossil-fuel generated hydrogen and carbon dioxide using carbon capture storage technology. Some...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

What does the alarming new climate report mean for Iowa?

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its sixth state-of-the-science report this week, and it should be alarming for Iowa, the nation, and the world. Climate change is powerfully upon us with heat waves, ice melts and extreme events occurring much more frequently and intensely than originally projected. In California, Greece and Turkey, […] The post What does the alarming new climate report mean for Iowa? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EnvironmentPress-Republican

Climate science: Domes, the climate crises and the energy transition

There are domes and then there are domes. How about the Astrodome? It was opened in 1965 as the first multi-purpose, domed sports stadium and housed the Houston major league baseball and football teams. Or the geodesic dome built for Expo 67 at the Montreal World’s Fair as part of the American Pavilion and still in use today. Popularized by Buckminster Fuller, the geodesic dome is extremely strong for its weight, inherently stable and enclosed the greatest volume for the least surface area.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

Municipal sewage sludge ranks high upon the list of things that are sure in life, right alongside death and taxes. The good news is that it can be dried and re-used as fertilizer, or upcycled into various forms of renewable energy. The bad news is that all these processes require energy, which can put you right back at square one in the fight against global warming. One way out of the energy-sludge matrix is solar power, and the US Department of Energy is betting $3 million that the sun can shine its sustainability light on wastewater treatment plants all across the nation.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

Blue hydrogen is often touted as a low-carbon fuel for generating electricity and storing energy, powering cars, trucks and trains and heating buildings. But according to a new report by Cornell and Stanford University researchers in the US, it may be no better for the climate – and potentially a fair bit worse – than continuing to use fossil natural gas, which currently keeps 85% of UK homes warm. In the US, about half of all homes use natural gas for space and water heating.
Environmentoilandgas360.com

Droughts shrink hydropower, pose risk to global push to clean energy

SACRAMENTO, Calif./BRASILIA/SHANGHAI – Severe droughts are drying up rivers and reservoirs vital for the production of zero-emissions hydropower in several countries around the globe, in some cases leading governments to rely more heavily on fossil fuels. The emerging problems with hydropower production in places like the United States, China and...
EnvironmentScienceBlog.com

Climate scientist on UN report: Just as bad as we expected

In a major United Nations report released Monday, the more than 230 scientists who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described “unprecedented” climate change over the past century and warned in similarly unambiguous language that the world will descend further into catastrophic warming absent rapid and aggressive action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases. We asked Peter Huybers, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences, about the research behind the report, the panel’s first since 2013, and the harrowing details contained within it. The interview was edited for clarity and length.
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

UN organization: Climate goals cannot be achieved without nuclear power

According to analyzes by a UN organization, the international climate targets cannot be achieved if nuclear power is excluded. Nuclear power is a low-carbon source of energy that has produced 74 gigatons of CO in the past 50 years2-Emissions, according to a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). Only hydropower played a greater role in avoiding such emissions.
EnvironmentMuskogee Daily Phoenix

OFF THE CUFF: History reveals climate change possibilities

A facade erected by climate-change deniers and science skeptics continues to crack and crumble under the weight of mounting evidence that erodes decades of deceptive claims to the contrary. This evidence includes wildfire infernos and scorched landscapes, exceptional droughts and extreme flooding, melting ice caps and rising sea levels experienced...
Environmentjwnenergy.com

With new urgency, climate scientists recommend carbon removal

The latest scientific assessment from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change generated plenty of grim headlines on Monday, but at least one of its most important findings went largely unremarked upon. Cutting emissions is paramount, they say — but in order to keep warming below catastrophic levels, we...
Environmentctnewsonline.com

Looking beyond headlines from climate report

The world awoke Monday after a logy August weekend to some alarming news: The climate Apocalypse is nigh, humanity is to blame, and unless the world remakes the global economy, havoc and death are inevitable. Repent of your sins all ye who enter here. That’s only a mild overstatement of...
Environmenthoustonmirror.com

'Blue hydrogen may harm climate more than fossil fuel'

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): A new research by Cornell and Stanford University says that blue hydrogen may harm the climate more than burning fossil fuel. Blue hydrogen -- an energy source that involves a process for making hydrogen by using methane in natural gas -- is being lauded as clean, green energy to help reduce global warming.
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

The U.N.’s Terrifying Climate Report

In 1988, the World Meteorological Organization teamed up with the United Nations Environment Programme to form a body with an even more cumbersome title, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or, as it quickly became known, the I.P.C.C. The I.P.C.C.’s structure was every bit as ungainly as its name. Any report that the group issued had to be approved not just by the researchers who collaborated on it but also by the governments of the member countries, which today number a hundred and ninety-five. The process seemed guaranteed to produce gridlock, and, by many accounts, that was the point of it. (One of the architects of the I.P.C.C. was the Reagan Administration.) Indeed, when the scientists drew up their first report, in 1990, the diplomats tried so hard to water down their conclusions that the whole enterprise nearly collapsed. Every five or six years since then, the group has updated its findings, using the same procedure.

