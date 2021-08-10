Oakland Athletics vs Cleveland Indians 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Oakland Athletics will play the first game of their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians in Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, Oakland is now at 64-48. For the A’s, Starling Marte had four hits and a single RBI, while Seth Brown blasted a home run. Oakland captured four consecutive matches and five in a row. The A’s sit two matches behind first-place Houston in the American League West.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0