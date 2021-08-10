Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

These 2 Popular Brands Formed A Sweet Dream Team For National S'mores Day

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you're looking to have something that's utterly satisfying and irresistible, s'mores are an amazing treat filled with the goodness of sugar, chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows. According to Real Simple, this dessert has been around since 1927 and was often found around campfires when people got together to enjoy the sweet treat under the stars. While it's a great idea to stick to tradition and prepare this treat using an open fire, you can also use other methods such as grilling or popping the ingredients into a microwave for a delicious snack.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Brands#Chocolate Chips#Grilling#Mores#Sweet Dream#Food Drink#Real Simple#Krispy Kreme#Brace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

41% Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Meat

There are hundreds of places you could turn to when you're looking to grab a quick meal, but not every day calls for a greasy burger and fries. If you're yearning to chow down on something a bit fresher during your next lunch break, perhaps you could join in with the other 300 million Americans every day, per History, who turn to a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese, and veggies in order to quell hunger.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Recipesmyrecipes.com

How to Make the World's Easiest Icebox Cake with Just 2 Ingredients

The icebox cake is a miracle of simplicity and patience—the perfect summer dessert. Cookies and whipped cream or custard get layered into a vessel and are left to rest for a day until the cookies pull just enough moisture out of the creamy filling to soften to cake-like texture, and to meld into a sliceable treasure of a dessert. No baking required.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

I Could Eat an Entire Pan of Joanna Gaines’ Lemon Bars

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s hard to put into words just how much I love these lemon bars, but here’s my best attempt: They are extremely easy to make; strike the perfect balance of sweet and tart; have the flakiest, butteriest crust; and bake up with candied edges (be prepared to fight over them).
RecipesFood52

Double-Chocolate Pudding Cake

This year, I was lucky enough to be home visiting my family for my birthday. My mom asked me the night before my birthday what kind of cake I would want. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought of anything; I had planned to bake myself a pie. But I searched the corners of my brain, knowing I’d find a craving. I described for my mom a chilled chocolate sheet cake frosted with whipped cream. She baked me one of the most delicious cakes I’ve ever had in my life—and I immediately set about writing my own version of it. The base is a delicious devil’s food sheet cake, poked with large holes that are filled with a homemade chocolate pudding. As the cake chills, it absorbs moisture from the pudding, becoming one incredibly delicious texture. Top it with the aforementioned whipped cream, and you have an easy cake worthy of a serious celebration. For an even simpler version of this cake, use your favorite boxed cake mix and a box of instant chocolate pudding mix prepared as directed, then pick up at step 6.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Are McDonald's McFlurries Dairy-Free?

It's not a coincidence that "I'm loving it" is the slogan of McDonald's — there's a lot to love at the iconic fast food chain. Go for the classic cheeseburger that the Golden Arches was founded on, the Big Mac with its cult-favorite secret sauce, or the famous french fries with their perfect amount of salty crispiness. McDonald's' breakfast is just as beloved by customers, whether you prefer a juicy Egg McMuffin or a platter of pancakes.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking...
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE CHERRY LUSH DESSERT

No-Bake Cherry Lush made with cherry pie filling, cream cheese, graham crackers & whipped topping. Simple cherry dessert recipe with layers of cheesecake filling, sweet cherries & creamy topping!. With this easy no-bake cherry cheesecake lush recipe, you’ll always have the perfect dessert recipe on hand for BBQs, summer gatherings,...
RecipesSand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Silky, sweet brown sugar treats

The flavor of brown sugar is silky and sweet. With a perfect hint of caramel, brown sugar enhances the flavor and texture of cookies and breads. The rich flavor of brown sugar, whether it is the light or dark brown variety, comes from the amount of molasses found in the sugar. The molasses syrup in brown sugar gives it the trademark coloring but also adds moisture.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Difference Between A McFlurry And A Blizzard

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing us that ice cream was a drink. It goes by many names, but the milkshake has been in our lives since at least 1885, when the word first appeared in print, according to Hamilton Beach. In those glorious days, a milkshake referred to an eggnog-like whiskey drink (a prelude to the "hard shakes" [per Food & Wine] of today's culinary scene, perhaps?) but the word eventually came to encompass any blend of ice cream, milk, and some sort of sweet flavoring. When Hamilton Beach came in with the invention of the drink mixer in 1911, it wasn't long before milk was being shaken at incredible rates across America.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy