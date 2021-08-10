Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Baby formula sold online recalled for not meeting FDA standards

By WKBN Staff
WDTN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – Some infant formula is being recalled for not meeting FDA standards. Able Group announced Monday it’s recalling certain products. The recall is being coordinated with the FDA. The FDA says the formula doesn’t contain enough iron, along with failing to meet other FDA requirements. If babies do not...

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#The Recall#Baby Formula#Wkbn#Littlebundle#Hipp Comfort Milk#Dutch#Combiotic Infant Milk#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
AgricultureFox17

FDA announces multiple product recalls

(WXMI) — Multiple recalls have been issued for products ranging from packaged salads to dog food, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. BrightFarms is recalling packaged salad greens due to possible Salmonella contamination. See the affected product information below. “Best by” dates through July 26, 2021:. “Best by”...
Pet Servicesbigrapidsdailynews.com

Pet food recall issued by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice from Sunshine Mills. The pet food distributor has voluntarily recalled food from it multiple brands, including Nurture Farms, Heart to trail and Wild Harvest. According to the notice, the select products may contain “potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin” a byproduct that...
Food SafetyThrillist

The FDA Is Recalling 60,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken

While you're ridding your fridge of possible salmonella-contaminated salad and some Listeria kimchi, you might want to check your freezer as well. Turns out, Aldi, along with other national retailers, is pulling frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned chicken from its aisles. Serenade Foods is recalling 60,000 pounds of various chicken...
Public HealthParents Magazine

76,000 Units of Infant Formula Recalled Over Concerns of Iron Insufficiency

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning about products manufactured by Able Groupe that don't meet the agency's iron standards, among other requirements. Infant formula products, distributed beginning May 20 and manufactured by Able Groupe, are being recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The products are sold under the brands HiPP, Holle, Bioland, and Kendamil.
Food SafetyKXLY

FDA recalls frozen shrimp in salmonella investigation

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Make sure to double-check the brand before you take a bite out of your next piece of shrimp, because the FDA is investigating a salmonella outbreak in several brands. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Weltvreden linked to frozen...
Reno, NVSFGate

Able Groupe Recalling Products Labeled as Infant Formula

RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) August 08, 2021. Able Groupe announced today it is recalling certain products used as infant formulas. The recalled products are infant formulas (i.e., products intended as a complete or partial substitute for human milk for children 12 months old and younger), but the required pre-market notifications for these new infant formulas have not been submitted to the FDA. In addition, the HiPP Comfort Milk Formula, HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula, Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, and HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 Calories and may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly infants born prematurely or with a low birth weight, those who had low iron levels at birth, or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness. Inadequate intake of iron during infancy may lead to iron deficiency anemia, which, if untreated, has irreversible cognitive and functional development outcomes. Infant formula products that contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 Calories are required to include a statement on the label indicating that additional iron may be necessary. These 8 infant formula product labels do not include the required statement. Furthermore, all of the infant formulas distributed by Able Group are not labeled as required by 21 CFR 107.10 and 107.20 and do not bear mandatory labeling statements in English.
Beauty & Fashionwgnradio.com

Children’s pajamas made by Tkala, sold on Amazon recalled due to failure to meet flammability standards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:. The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. Remedy:. Refund. Recall date:. July 28, 2021. Units:. About 6,000. Consumer Contact:. Tkala Fashion email tkalafashion@163.com or online at www.tkalafashion.com...
Dayton, OHWDTN

FDA expected to authorize booster shot for immunocompromised people

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could soon be on the way for a specific group of people. The FDA is considering authorizing a booster shot for those who are immunocompromised. Health officials say people who are immunocompromised are more likely to contract a severe...
FDAhealio.com

FDA designates Boston Scientific pacemaker recall as class I

The FDA has identified Boston Scientific’s recall of certain pacemakers or cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers as class I, the most serious type, due to risk of incorrect transition to safety mode. According to the FDA release, safety mode is designed to provide backup if the device (Ingenio) is faulty. When...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy