Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Etihad Airways Expects ‘Tidal Wave of Demand' as First-Half Losses Halve to $400 Million

By Dan Murphy, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtihad said the results reflect a "progressive recovery" across the business, after the airline delivered an $800 million loss in the same period in 2020. The airline of the United Arab Emirates' capital has been suffering losses for years. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is forecasting...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etihad Airways#Air Transport#Indian#European#Asian#U S Based Airlines#Iata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Related
Lifestylemobihealthnews.com

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways expands trial of Affinidi’s Healthcare Network Assessment programme

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is extending its trial of a COVID-19 travel verification solution provided by the Singapore-based technology company, Affinidi, it has emerged. Since March of this year, Affinidi has been working with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline, which has been utilising its Healthcare Network Assessment (HNA) programme on flights from Singapore to Abu Dhabi.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Routes in brief: flynas, IndiGo, Virgin Australia and more

Saudi LCC flynas has launched its first nonstop flight to Tashkent (TAS), the capital of Uzbekistan. Flights from Riyadh’s King Khalid International (RUH) will be twice a week onboard Airbus A320s. “We aspire to build bridges with numerous countries around the world through increasing partnerships and launching more destinations in what will fulfill the air travel industry’s strategic targets and enable flynas’ position as a pioneering global airline,” CEO Bandar bin Abdulrahman Al Muhanna said.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Etihad Airways on path to recovery as operations grow

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE) – Etihad Airways has announced operating and financial results for the first half of 2021, showing a progressive recovery across its business despite a slower than expected return to global air travel. The airline carried one million passengers in H1 2021, with an average...
Financial ReportsFlight Global.com

Etihad halves operating loss over first six months

Middle Eastern operator Etihad Airways managed to halve operating losses to $400 million over the first six months of the year. It says the recovery has been “progressive” despite a slower-than-expected return to air travel worldwide. Etihad transported 1 million passengers over the first six months – generating passenger revenues...
Travelsimpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Says Business Travel Is In High Demand

Business travel was one of the major segments to be rocked following the rise of the global health crisis. However, Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Officer of Customer Experience at Qatar Airways, told Simple Flying that there is good news for this segment as the business cabins are filling up across the carrier’s operations.
Financial ReportsTravelDailyNews.com

SWISS reports first-half operating loss of CHF 398 million

As a result of the still-dynamic pandemic development and the resulting major impediments to travel activity worldwide, SWISS incurred an operating loss of CHF 398.2 million for the first six months of 2021 (H1 2020: CHF ‑266.4 million). Strict cost and cash management combined with consistent network and capacity control helped keep the loss within reasonable bounds, and a positive operating cash flow was generated in the second-quarter period. Total first-half revenues amounted to CHF 659.3 million, a 43.5% decline from their prior-year level (H1 2020: CHF 1.17 billion). As last year, the second quarter brought a slight upturn in business volumes as the summer travel season approached. But the situation remains extremely tense. With a view to restoring its investment capability and maintaining its competitive edge, SWISS has embarked on a comprehensive restructuring and transformation that extend to reductions in both its personnel numbers and its aircraft fleet.
Traveltechxplore.com

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses

German airline Lufthansa said Thursday it halved its losses in the second quarter compared to a year ago, as travel restrictions eased over the coronavirus pandemic and passengers returned. Europe's largest airline group said its net loss between April and June came in at 756 million euros ($890 million) compared...
Public Healthworldairlinenews.com

Brussels Airlines reports a half-year EBIT loss of -143 million euros due to coronavirus pandemic

Brussels Airlines issued this financial report for the first half of 2021:. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing and unprecedented impact on the aviation sector, Brussels Airlines reports a negative EBIT of -143 million euros in the first semester of 2021. The non-essential travel ban in the first quarter and continuous travel restrictions severely impacted the airline’s passenger numbers. First half-year revenues fell 45% below the prior-year level, to 138 million euros (H1 2020: 252 million euros). Compared to the previous year, Brussels Airlines transported 57% fewer passengers between January and June. The seat load factor dropped by 11.7 percentage points to 60.7%.
Financial ReportsTravel Weekly

Lufthansa losses halve as bookings double

The Lufthansa Group reported a loss of €756 million for the three months to June taking losses for the first half of this year to €1.8 billion, half the loss of a year ago. Lufthansa noted operating losses in the second quarter declined 43% year on year to €952 million...
Financial ReportsFlight Global.com

Garuda swings to first-quarter loss as revenue halves

Garuda Indonesia was in the red for the first quarter of the year, as declining revenue outpaced a reduction in costs amid less flying during the pandemic. For the three months ended 31 March, the Indonesian flag carrier reported an operating loss of $287 million, reversing the $616,000 profit it reported during the same period in 2020.
Industrysimpleflying.com

IAG Cargo Hits 10m Vaccines Transported Milestone

IAG Cargo passed a significant milestone with its vaccination distribution effort as it revealed that it had carried over 10 million vaccines on its services to date. As the airline has none of its own cargo aircraft, the vaccines would’ve been carried in the hold of passenger jets, often while paying passengers were sat just above and unaware.
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lufthansa halves second quarter losses, draws more state aid

Frankfurt — German airline Lufthansa halved its losses in the second quarter compared with the pandemic-hit second quarter of last year, in results released on Thursday. Chief executive Carsten Spohr said that the airline planned to increase its flights to half pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. The company also...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Which Airlines Could Order The New Airbus A350 Freighter?

Airbus announced a freight version of the A350 family at the end of last month, prompting significant excitement among the airline industry. The decision to push on with such a product came after extensive pressure from airlines looking to diversify their cargo operations. But which airlines might order this exciting new freighter? Let’s take a look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy