Flash Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * Through Wednesday evening. * There is a slight chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday morning. However, the threat of thunderstorms will increase Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rainfall will accompany the strongest thunderstorms, with rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour, capable of producing flash flooding. This includes the Apple and El Dorado burn scar regions.