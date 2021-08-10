Cancel
Chicago, IL

17 shot, 2 fatally, Monday across Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two people were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago Monday. A man was killed and another man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in University Village on the Near West Side. The men, 24 and 56, were outside with a large group of people in the 1300 block of West 13th Street when two people in a passing black Hyundai Elantra fired at them about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said. The 56-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. The younger man was struck in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the UIC Hospital in serious condition. The 24-year-old, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, but it was unknown if either shooter was struck. The car carrying the shooters crashed into a parked car, and the pair ran off.

www.fox32chicago.com

