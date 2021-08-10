Fake COVID Vaccine Card Could Land You in Jail in New York

The cost of dining out continues to rise, even at many fast food establishments. Now, a regular meal at a popular burger chain based here in New York is expected to get a bit more expensive by years end. Maybe in this case, a lot more expensive. The reason has to do with the biggest surge inflation this country's seen in 13 years. Also, supply shortages and just trying to find and pay workers enough to want to keep working factor into the equation. Are you ready to spend $50, or maybe even $60 dollars, for a family dinner at a fast food chain?