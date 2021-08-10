Cancel
New York City, NY

Fake COVID Vaccine Card Could Land You in Jail in New York

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
 5 days ago
Fake COVID vaccine cards are on the rise in New York. Anyone caught making, buying or selling a fake vaccine card could end up in jail. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards to individuals who have not actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities and will impede the progress that has been made in combatting COVID-19, officials say.

AnimalsPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Police in New York State Search For Escaped Monitor Lizard

Nile monitor lizards are Africa's longest lizard. Some adults can grow to over seven feet long, and feed on small animals like fish, frogs, some birds and small rodents. So what's one doing in upstate New York? Looks like another escaped reptile pet is on the loose. Now, police are saying they've received unconfirmed reports the lizard is now in a nearby creek.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular New York-Based Burger Chain Expected to Jack Prices

The cost of dining out continues to rise, even at many fast food establishments. Now, a regular meal at a popular burger chain based here in New York is expected to get a bit more expensive by years end. Maybe in this case, a lot more expensive. The reason has to do with the biggest surge inflation this country's seen in 13 years. Also, supply shortages and just trying to find and pay workers enough to want to keep working factor into the equation. Are you ready to spend $50, or maybe even $60 dollars, for a family dinner at a fast food chain?
Newburgh, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Man Arrested in Hudson Valley Charged With Stabbing Ex to Death

A 49-year-old man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend 25 times before being arrested in the Hudson Valley. According to Fox, Wayne Chambers was arrested in a Newburgh motel on July 30 after police say he brutally murdered Sandra McIntosh. Now charged with second-degree murder, Chambers allegedly picked up McIntosh from her job as a registered nurse at Stony Brook University Hospital on July 22. Soon after, witnesses say they heard the woman screaming for help as Chambers was attacking her in the middle of the street.
Sullivan County, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Reputed Bloods Street Gang Member Charged with Town of Thomspon Fire

An investigation by Sullivan County deputies led to the arrest of Charles James Ellis, 28, a reputed gang member, of Kiameshia Lake, NY, for arson in early August. Around 1:40pm on Monday August 2, 2021, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the Town of Thompson, NY, at 428 Fraser Road. The dwelling, located across the street from the Kiamesha Bowling Alley is home to several residents, was determined to be intentionally set on fire by Ellis.
Orange County, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Warning! Indian Point to Test Sirens August 25th

Orange County residents located in the Emergency Planning Zone near Indian Point, no need to be alarmed, it's a scheduled test. On Wednesday August 25th between 6:00 and 7:00pm, there will be a full-volume test of the Indian Point Energy Center siren system. The Orange County Commissioner of Emergency Services,...

