ST. LOUIS- The exodus from St. Louis city to the suburbs could mean changes for the area’s congressional seats when it comes time for redistricting. An Associated Press analysis shows Missouri’s 1st Congressional District is among the top 10 nationally in population decline. University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist David Kimball says that likely means Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush’s seat needs to be redrawn to include more people. There’s an expectation among political watchers that as a result, the second district would expand to include more of St. Charles County.