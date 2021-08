WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking people to be on the lookout for an alligator that was spotted in the neighborhood.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, it was last seen crossing New England Road.

Police estimate the alligator is about 3 feet long.

Police said to call them if you see the alligator.