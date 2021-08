Though recent reports say there’s a cooldown happening for the housing market, Zillow predicts home prices will not start to slow until summer 2022. Zillow economists believe home values will increase 5.2% by October, reach an increase of 8.2% by December, and hit a 12.1% increase by July 2022 before prices will dip. These are slightly adjusted estimates from previous Zillow forecasts due to the uncertainty of the delta variant spread and potential impact of expiring forbearance programs. Expectations for existing home sales were also adjusted to a total of 5.89 million existing home sales for the year, slightly down from the previous prediction of 5.91 million.