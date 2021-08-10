Serious Beer Alert: Hibiscus Saisons And Pumpkin Ales
August is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the warm weather with interesting beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Serious Saison (Pittsburgh, PA) – American Craft Beer was recently invited to Pittsburgh to cover its impressive craft beer scene. And we spent an early afternoon drinking beer with Dave Kushner, the Founder of Trace Brewing and Aadam Soorma, Head of Marketing for the brewery and they sent us home with a serious saison that’s worth making a trip to “Steel City” for.www.americancraftbeer.com
Comments / 1