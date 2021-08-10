Oppressive Heat This Afternoon; Severe Weather Possible This Evening

Effective: 2021-08-14 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR WESTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chappell, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chappell. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 81 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH