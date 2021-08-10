Cancel
Environment

Oppressive Heat This Afternoon; Severe Weather Possible This Evening

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot air and humidity continue through this evening, with a heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Daytime highs in the low-to-mid 90s are in the forecast, with heat index values approaching 110 in the afternoon and early evening hours. In those conditions, sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and muscle cramps are likely with exposure outdoors. All residents should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, and check on vulnerable populations, including the elderly and young children. Additionally, pets and kids should never be left inside of a vehicle.

Environmentmanisteenews.com

Farmers' Almanac offers winter forecast; 'Not so fast,' says NWS

The upcoming winter will get off to a mild start before taking a turn in January, when falling temperatures as well as rain, ice, sleet and snow arrive. February will see much of the East and Midwest slammed by a “whopper” of a snowstorm. March will go out like a lion, as a huge winter storm again hammers the Midwest.
Environmentkniakrls.com

Drought Conditions Remain Similar Locally

Drought conditions once again largely remained unchanged locally in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report. Abnormally dry conditions have persisted in most of Marion and Warren Counties for several weeks. Moderate drought continues in northern Marion County as well.

