Oppressive Heat This Afternoon; Severe Weather Possible This Evening
Hot air and humidity continue through this evening, with a heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Daytime highs in the low-to-mid 90s are in the forecast, with heat index values approaching 110 in the afternoon and early evening hours. In those conditions, sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and muscle cramps are likely with exposure outdoors. All residents should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, and check on vulnerable populations, including the elderly and young children. Additionally, pets and kids should never be left inside of a vehicle.www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0