Knoxville, IA

Kyle Larson’s Hot Streak Continues With Win At Front Row Challenge

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a little over 24 hours after winning the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International Speedway, Kyle Larson jumped in his sprint car and took the $21,000 first prize at the Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway last night. Larson, who started 3rd got by pole sitter Brian Brown and 2nd place Daryn Pittman with a move in turn four. Brown would catch up to Larson on lap 24 of the 30 lap event but Larson held on for the remainder of the race. Southern Iowa Sprint Week takes tonight off in preparation for the 60th Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals which start on Wednesday. Live coverage of the Knoxville Nationals can be heard on KNIA all four nights with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.

www.kniakrls.com

