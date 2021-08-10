Cancel
A look at the top contenders for the Spanish league title

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league starts on Friday. Here is a look at the top contenders expected to fight for the title and top positions in the table. Atlético Madrid defends the title it won last season with the goals of Luis Suárez and the tireless preparation of coach Diego Simeone. Its position as champion has been strengthened by the exit of top players from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Atlético has kept all its talent and added Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. Simeone, who signed a contract extension in July through 2024, will have Suárez back to lead his attack. The Uruguay striker was crucial to Atlético’s title march, leading the team with 21 league goals. Can he, though, at the age of 34, maintain the same production? Expectations are big for João Félix to become a leader with his playmaking in an otherwise workmanlike squad. But Simeone has shown that with a strong defense anchored by goalkeeper Jan Oblak his side can grind out wins without many frills.

