OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout the pandemic, pharmacists and pharmacy teams have been playing an essential role in keeping Canadians safe and healthy. From administering over 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date and providing COVID-19 testing in some provinces to answering daily questions from patients about the virus and helping to allay concerns about vaccine hesitancy, pharmacists have been there when Canadians needed them.