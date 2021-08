Stock futures were slightly higher Friday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs yet again. Dow futures were higher by about 50 points, while S&P 500 futures also were in the green. Nasdaq futures were flat. The Dow and S&P 500 enter Friday's session up 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, for the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down only 0.1% this week. (CNBC)