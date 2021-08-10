Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Podcast: Is A World Tour Now Closer Than Ever?

By Elliott Heath
golfmonthly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the show this week we recap all of the big news from the weekend including Nelly Korda’s gold medal triumph and Abraham Ancer’s WGC win. We also discuss the news of the new PGA Tour schedule and ask whether a world tour is now in the making. Listen below…

www.golfmonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Equipment#World Golf#Golf Ball#Wgc#Iheartradio#The Clubhouse Podcast#Tpc Southwind#The European Tour#Titleist Co Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Message For J.R. Smith After Latest Golf News

Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith has left professional basketball to enroll at North Carolina A&T with hopes of joining the university’s golf team. With Smith’s sights seemingly set on become a pro golfer, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has some thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Koepka congratulated Smith on...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rickie Fowler On Brink Of Missing Playoffs And Ryder Cup

Rickie Fowler has compared his game to a stuttering dirt bike ahead of a final push to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the US Ryder Cup team. Rickie has never missed the Playoffs in his PGA Tour career but is currently 130th in the standings – five places outside of the qualifiers.
Winston-Salem Journal

Will PGA Tour golfers ever be allowed to wear shorts during tournament play?

That policy on Tour is non-negotiable. The Tour wants professionalism, and that means long pants, even when the heat index tops 100 degrees. Ever since Phil Mickelson unveiled his softball-like calves during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017, the debate has continued. The PGA of America gave the OK for shorts during practice rounds at that PGA, and in 2019 the PGA Tour started allowing golfers to wear shorts in pro-ams and practice rounds.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Kevin Kisner’s Win On Sunday

Without question, golfer Kevin Kisner exorcised some demons at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. Kisner, who entered today 0-5 in playoff competition during his PGA Tour career, finally won in extra holes. The 37-year-old outlasted Kevin Na, Si-Woo Kim, Branden Grace, Roger Sloan and Adam Scott in a six-way playoff, earning the victory with a birdie putt on the second hole.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Wyndham Championship: Chesson Hadley makes his first career hole-in-one to sneak into FedEx Cup Playoffs

Sometimes it feels as if professional golf is made up exclusively of guys like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. Those are the players who receive the most oxygen, get the most airtime and make the lion's share of the money. They're on the commercials and the marketing materials and the tournament promos in every city they visit. They are also the outliers because 99% of professional golf happens outside of their orbit.
WWEgoombastomp.com

Talk AEW Podcast #41: A Closer Look at AEW Rampage

After months of hype and buildup, the first episode of AEW Rampage is in the rearview mirror, and we couldn’t be any happier with the show so far. Not only was the card was stacked with three title matches but Tony Khan made room for two big surprises— first by offering Fuego Del Sol a contract and second, with the show-closing return of Jamie Hayter as Britt Baker’s sidekick. Oh, and let’s not forget Christian Cage defeating Kenny Omega for the Impact world title!
Sportsund.com

More Than Ever

The return is here. But this time it’s going to be even sweeter. The return to the game as it was meant to be played. The return to the roar of full crowds. The return to no-apology competition. But there’s more to it than that. We’re not just back. We’re better. The standard is higher. Our bond is stronger. Every moment more powerful. Every rep more meaningful. Every voice more deafening. Now, more than ever.
NFLgolfmonthly.com

Wyndham Championship Live Stream

The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina this week for the final regular season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. As a result many players will be jockeying to get into the top-125 to make sure of their participation in The Northern Trust next week. In terms of participants, Masters...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

How Si Woo Kim Made A 13 On A Par 3

Si Woo Kim set an unwanted record at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational after carding a horror-show on the par-3 13th hole. The Korean hit six balls into the water on the 155 yard hole, with his 11th shot eventually finding the putting surface. It is the highest score ever...
Sportscarvemag.com

Flores to leave World Tour

Pipe Master, backhand barrel beast and out standing competitor Jeremy Flores is to leave the WSL. So many good things to say about this kid, but not enough time. We’ll just let the video do the talking.. Watching him get chaired up the beach at Hoss was all time. Good...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

New Modernised World Ranking System Revealed

The Official World Golf Ranking has updated how it measures the field strength of its tournaments in a move that is said to “modernise” the system. A new Strokes Gained World Rating system has been introduced to better identify the best players in the world, by judging them on their actual scores rather than just their results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy