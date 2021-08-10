Police Searching For Suspects After 3 Found Shot Dead At Garland Apartment Complex

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police are investigating a triple murder.

Officers were called to the scene at the Orchard Hills Apartments in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road — west of Garland Avenue and north of Interstate 635.

It was around 11:00 p.m. on August 9 when officers say they found three men outside of an apartment dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators now say the three victims were sitting outside of the apartments when two gunmen approached them and opened fire.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear; however, detectives believe the suspects and the victims may have communicated with one another prior to the shooting.

So far there has been no suspect description given and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are now looking for doorbell camera footage, or surveillance video, from the area that can help them identify the gunmen. They are asking people to check their cameras for activity between the hours of 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

If anyone has information regarding the murder investigation, they are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4859. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip on the crime stopper website .

A reward of up to $5,000 is also being offered for information that leads to an arrest.