Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garland, TX

Police Searching For Suspects After 3 Found Shot Dead At Garland Apartment Complex

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7iou_0bN73ZTs00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police are investigating a triple murder.

Officers were called to the scene at the Orchard Hills Apartments in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road — west of Garland Avenue and north of Interstate 635.

It was around 11:00 p.m. on August 9 when officers say they found three men outside of an apartment dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators now say the three victims were sitting outside of the apartments when two gunmen approached them and opened fire.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear; however, detectives believe the suspects and the victims may have communicated with one another prior to the shooting.

So far there has been no suspect description given and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are now looking for doorbell camera footage, or surveillance video, from the area that can help them identify the gunmen. They are asking people to check their cameras for activity between the hours of 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

If anyone has information regarding the murder investigation, they are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4859. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip on the crime stopper website .

A reward of up to $5,000 is also being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Comments / 8

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Crime Stoppers#The Apartments#North Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Garland, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Police Arrest Maria Fernanda Molina For Garland Triple Homicide, Searching For 2 Other Suspects

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Surveillance video lead police to a pair of suspects and helped them make one arrest after three men were shot and killed outside a Garland apartment on August 9. Investigators believe there were also three people involved with the murders and the video identified two people believed responsible for the killings. One of those suspects is 25-year-old Maria Fernanda Molina, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. She is being held in the Garland Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Another suspect has been identified as Jesus Angel Gomez Jr. Police are still searching for the 19-year-old, but...
Little Elm, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

3-Year-Old Dies After Found Unresponsive At Little Elm Splash Pad

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive at a splash pad in Little Elm Friday evening and then died at a hospital, police said. Police said they responded to an emergency call at the McCord Splash Pad on Witt Road just before 7:15 p.m. First responders immediately began performing life-saving measures on the child who didn’t have a pulse, according to police. The 3-year-old was transported to a hospital but later died. The child’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. Police are investigating the incident and did not release further information.
Euless, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Euless Police Investigating Believed Related Shootings That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured

EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) — Witnesses said they heard arguing and gunshots, then in the early morning hours of August 12 police found a man shot dead at the Arbors of Euless Apartments. Euless police officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Fuller Wiser Road just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man lying on a second-floor landing. He’d been shot dead. After talking with people in the area investigators learned several people were seen running from the area after the gunshots. Only the victim and several witnesses were at the scene when officers arrived. While still at the apartment complex police were notified that a 40-year-old man had just arrived at HEB Hospital and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was soon transferred to Texas Health Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His current condition isn’t known. The name of the man shot dead has not been released pending notification of family. Police believe the shootings are related and are asking anyone who has information to contact the Euless Police Department at 817-685-1535.
Corinth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Corinth Police Department Needs Help Identifying Red Truck Connected To Amanda Clairmont Homicide; Reward Now $20K

CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amanda Clairmont, 21, was shot to death four years ago in a vacant parking lot alongside Interstate 35E in Denton County. Now the Corinth Police Department has released new photographic and video evidence linked to her homicide on November 19, 2017. Amanda Clairmont (courtesy: Instagram) A photograph investigators said is tied to the case was enhanced, along with surveillance video from their original versions. They have narrowed down the made and model to either a 1999-2002 Red/Maroon Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab or a 1999-2006 Red/Maroon GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup truck. Do you recognize this truck? (credit: Corinth Police Department) Investigators...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Looking For Suspect in Bar Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect accused of shooting a man outside a South Dallas bar. It happened around 2 a.m. on July 31 at the ChaChaCha Bar and Grill on Military Parkway near Dolphin Road. According to police, the 34-year-old victim was shot by an unidentified man, who was seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado before the shooting, but left the scene in a Chrysler 300 that has chrome wheels. Source: Dallas Police The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 214-373-TIPS (8477).
Arlington, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

23-Year-Old Andre McNair Arrested In Connection To Case Of 14-Year-Old Missing Student Caitlin Winchester

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested Andre McNair, 23, in connection to the case of missing 14-year-old, Caitlin Winchester, who was found safe in Arlington on August 11. He was apprehended in the 2000 block of Irongate Drive. Andre McNair, 23, was charged with harboring a runaway child. (credit: Arlington Police Dept.) Winchester attends North Atlanta High School and was reported missing on August 5, the first day of school. She called her parents that day and told them she was taking the school bus home. The FBI joined the search and a $100,000 reward was offered for her safe return. (courtesy: Facebook) McNair was charged with harboring a runaway child. He’s currently being transferred from the city jail to the Tarrant County Jail.        
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Campus Evacuated After Bomb Threat On First Day of School

WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM) — Frightening moments at Wichita Falls High School after a bomb threat was called in on the very first day of school — August 12. According to police in the city it was around 2:40 p.m. — just before the bell rang to release students for the day — when a call was received reporting a bomb left in a backpack. The entire campus was evacuated, with no injuries reported. In addition to Wichita Falls Fire and Police, the Denton Police Department Bomb Squad and a team from Sheppard Air Force Base all responded to the school, but no bombs were found. Wichita Falls police say the case is under investigation and they continue their search for the person who made the terroristic threat. Anyone who knows the identity of the caller or has information about the bomb threat is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. A reward of up to $500 is being offered.
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered From Joe Pool Lake

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a swimmer who was missing for two days was recovered from Joe Pool Lake Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The Grand Prairie Fire Department said the body was recovered at around 2:30 p.m. The victim’s identity was not immediately released. According to the department, crews responded to a rescue call at 7 p.m. on Monday near the south bridge involving two minors and two adults. Officials said the two minors and a woman were safely rescued, but the other adult was still missing. Officials said the two minors were wearing life jackets, but the deceased victim was not. “As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near the water,” the fire department said.
Grapevine, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Man Suffering From Mental Breakdown Hurts Himself By Grapevine Mills Mall

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers helped a man with a self-inflicted wound who was suffering from a mental health crisis in the parking lot of Grapevine Mills Mall on August 11. (credit: Grapevine Police Department) They assured the public that despite the large police presence, there wasn’t a security threat. Officers also encouraged anyone who is in crisis to seek help. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Meantime, a portion of Circle East by Burlington was closed off. You can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800.273.8255 (800.273.TALK). That same hotline can be reached for people who are deaf and hard of hearing at: 800.799.4889.  
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas County Jury Indicts Darriynn Ronnell Brown On Capital Murder In Slaying Of 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon

DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) — A Dallas County jury has indicted Darriynn Ronnell Brown, 18, on a capital murder charge in connection to the kidnapping and alleged killing of 4-year-old Cash Gernon on May 15.  Darriynn Brown and Cash Gernon (credit: Dallas Police Department) Gernon was found with multiple, fatal stab wounds in a southwest Dallas street not far from a home he was staying at with his twin brother. Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation. Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty. The story of the child’s violent...

Comments / 8

Community Policy