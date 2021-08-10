Cancel
Fired for Protesting Vaccine Mandate

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Reynolds, who you may know from her periscope-a-day campaign where she would broadcast live in front of the Trump White House, and from Twitter / @Sarah__Reynolds (2 underscores) where she regularly tweets about current events, was fired on May 21, 2021 from her job as a tax collector in the Arlington County Treasurer's Office in Virginia after speaking out against a privacy violating discriminatory vaccine mandate and mask policy instated by the Treasurer. ***As of August 8, 2021, Sarah has still not received any unemployment money (after three 45 min calls to the Virginia Employment Commission, she is told her application is still awaiting "deputy review.") *** She has even applied to work for members of congress who are interested in fighting vaccine mandates and vaccine passports as well. If you cannot make a monetary donation (or even if you can!), it would mean so much to Sarah if you joined her in her campaign to Take Action to Stop Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Passports, as posted on her blog, Messages to Millennials . com. Let’s contact our elected officials, locally and federally, and demand that they instate a national ban on vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. We can stop this slide down the slippery slope to fascism but it’s going to take a significant percentage of us speaking up and demanding our Constitutional right to privacy and freedom. The more of us who object, the louder the cacophony of truth-tellers and liberty-demanders. We, the Silent Majority must transform into consistently vocal objectors of injustice and demanders of civil liberties and American rights to freedom from tyranny!

