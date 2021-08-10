Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Beaver numbers in Scotland more than double in three years, study shows

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Zxm8_0bN703bK00
A captive European Beaver at the Highland Wildlife Park (Lorne Gill/NatureScot)

The number of beavers in Scotland has more than doubled in the last three years, according to a new study.

NatureScot, the country’s public body for natural heritage, found about 1,000 of the animals now reside in territories which have also more than doubled to 251.

The range of where these territories are has grown too, from Glen Isla to Dundee and Stirling, Forfar to Crianlarich – and likely to expand into Loch Lomond in the future.

Wildlife is declining in Scotland so this extensive survey, which reveals an increasing beaver population, is great news

Robbie Kernahan, NatureScot director of sustainable growth, said: “Wildlife is declining in Scotland so this extensive survey, which reveals an increasing beaver population, is great news for nature in Scotland.

Beavers play a vital role in creating and restoring wetlands where other species can thrive, reducing downstream flooding and improving water quality.

“We also hope that many people in Scotland will enjoy spotting these sometimes elusive, but fascinating, animals as they become more common.

“Beavers are nature’s supreme water engineers, but we know they may cause severe problems in some areas, particularly for crops on prime agricultural land and for important infrastructure like road drains or railway lines.

“This is reflected in the number of cases where mitigation measures were needed, such as fencing and flow devices or dam removal, as well as in the number of beavers which had to be trapped and moved or controlled under licence this past year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDO6A_0bN703bK00
A beaver dam found during the survey (Roisin Campbell-Palmer/PA)

Under species control licences reported to NatureScot in 2020, 31 beavers were trapped and moved to licensed, enclosed reintroduction projects in England; 56 beaver dams were removed; and 115 beavers were culled.

Figures indicated that between May and December 2019, 15 beavers were trapped and moved to Knapdale, Argyll, or trial reintroduction projects in England, and 87 beavers were shot by trained and accredited controllers.

The survey was carried out last winter and is said to be the most comprehensive and authoritative survey of beaver numbers and their range ever conducted in Britain.

Experienced surveyors searched for signs of beavers on foot and by canoe, finding 13,204 confirmed signs such as burrows, dams, lodges, scent mounds, canal digging, and tree and crop feeding.

NatureScot worked with Scotland’s “foremost beaver specialist”, Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, and experts at the University of Exeter to conduct the survey.

Dr Campbell-Palmer said: “Beavers are recognised as ecosystem engineers with important biodiversity benefits, though some impacts can be challenging alongside certain land-use practices.

“This survey will hopefully provide valuable information to land managers and policy makers seeking to maximise the benefits and minimise the conflicts associated with the return of beavers to our rivers.”

Scottish Greens environment spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “The beaver is an endangered and protected species in Scotland, so it is very encouraging to see signs that its population is growing and spreading. It plays an important role in the ecosystem.

“However, this population growth does not excuse the killing or exporting of more than a tenth of the population last year.

“It’s clear that much more can be done to manage and resolve cases where conflict arises, especially through relocating animals in Scotland to areas where they can thrive, creating eco-tourism opportunities and helping restore wetlands.”

The Scottish Wildlife Trust’s conservation director, Sarah Robinson, said: “We are concerned that lethal control is being carried out routinely, rather than as a true last resort.

“We would like to see greater support for non-lethal measures including flow devices and water gates, alongside continued trials of new techniques.”

The full 2020-21 survey can be found online at http://www.nature.scot/doc/naturescot-research-report-1274-survey-tayside-area-beaver-population-2020-2021.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Dams#Biodiversity#The University Of Exeter#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

The teens who'd prefer to catch Covid than have the vaccine... and why the Government's 'kebabs for jabs' bribes WON'T change their minds

Trawling through Government Covid statistics might seem like a strange hobby for a 16-year-old. But when he isn't practising on his guitar, or watching TikTok videos, that's what Jacob Mellor can be found doing. And thanks to his keen interest in 'the data', he has come to a decision – one that could have a profound impact on his own health and that of those around him.
EntertainmentBBC

Antiques Roadshow looking for hidden NI treasures

Do you suspect you may have a possible fortune hidden away at the back of your attic, or sitting on your mantle?. If so, Antiques Roadshow wants to hear from you. The popular BBC series is set to record in Northern Ireland in September and wants to hear from people in advance.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Police name two-year-old victim in Bridgend murder probe

A “gorgeous” two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend has been named by police. Reid Steele died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon and South Wales Police are treating the death as murder. In a statement, his...
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Hospitals under more pressure than ever, say medics

Scotland's hospitals are under more pressure than ever, doctors have told BBC Scotland. While the number of Covid patients has fallen, the NHS is trying to catch up with surgeries and treatments put on hold during the first wave of the pandemic. But more people are also being admitted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

More than three-quarters of UK adults double-jabbed against Covid

More than three-quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said. A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89 per cent) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75 per cent), according to DHSC statistics.
Financial ReportsPosted by
newschain

HSBC confirms dividend as first-half profits more than double

HSBC has said it will pay an interim dividend to shareholders after revealing that profits more than doubled for the latest half-year. The banking giant told investors on Monday that pre-tax profits soared to 10.8 billion US dollars (£7.8 billion) for the six months to June, compared with 4.3 billion dollars (£3.1 billion) for the same period in 2020.
U.K.Telegraph

Tree felling surges in England before tough new rules come into force

Some of the country’s most precious tracts of woodland have been razed by landowners during lockdown in advance of tough new laws imposing unlimited fines for illegal felling. New figures revealed a 70 per cent increase in reports of suspected illegal tree felling in England last year. Conservation campaigners say...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Ireland’s O’Connell Whiskey Launches Caledonian Series

W.D. O’Connell Whiskey out of Ireland recently announced its latest release: the Caledonian Series whisky that is, not in fact, an Irish expression. This release is rather Scotch whisky, and it is the first available exclusively online from their own store. The Lochindaal was distilled using a heavily peated variety of malted barley and matured in first fill ex-bourbon casks for 10 years.
EnvironmentTelegraph

Climate change already damaging many of Britain’s historic sites, warns National Trust

The British Isles are dotted with ancient buildings – castles, stately homes and historic ruins paying testimony to a story dating back centuries. But guardians of Britain's heritage have warned that, as climate change is threatening to destroy our future, it is already destroying our past. As it takes its toll, some heritage sites will become too expensive to rescue from crumbling coastlines or flash flooding and will have to be abandoned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy