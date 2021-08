Ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, we’re learning that Wear OS will soon be able to support “alternate” assistants, such as Bixby. Wear OS 3 is set to bring a bold swath of changes to Google’s wearables platform, often being referred to as a “unified platform” of Wear OS, Android 11, and Samsung’s Tizen. Many of these changes are poised to debut later this month, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, which will run Wear OS 3 with Samsung’s own “One UI Watch” design, rather than the Material You components that are slowly entering Wear OS apps.