Deutsche Bank revisits Female Fintech Competition
Deutsche Bank has once again joined forces with Atos, Google Cloud and TechQuartier to launch the third annual Female FinTech Competition. FinTechs with a female founder or female(s) in the top management groups are invited to enter the competition to pitch their business case. Prizes will be offered from the hosting companies. Winners will have the opportunity to access and benefit from the hosts’ expertise and resources, including spending time with relevant coaches.www.finextra.com
Comments / 0