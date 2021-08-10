Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Deutsche Bank revisits Female Fintech Competition

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Deutsche Bank has once again joined forces with Atos, Google Cloud and TechQuartier to launch the third annual Female FinTech Competition. FinTechs with a female founder or female(s) in the top management groups are invited to enter the competition to pitch their business case. Prizes will be offered from the hosting companies. Winners will have the opportunity to access and benefit from the hosts’ expertise and resources, including spending time with relevant coaches.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Techquartier#Vp Industry Sales#Fintech Programme#Finhub#Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Majority of World’s Top Banks Are Investing in Crypto and Blockchain Companies: Report

A new report from blockchain research firm Blockdata suggests that over half of the world’s biggest banks are getting exposure in crypto and blockchain companies. The firm says that out of the 100 biggest banks by assets under management (AUM), 55 of them have investments in crypto or blockchain-related businesses, either directly or through subsidiaries.
Businessfinextra.com

Big banks invest in accounting software firm Freshbooks

Barclays, Bank of Montreal and JPMorgan have joined an US$80.75 million Series E funding round for Toronto-based cloud accounting software firm Freshbooks. The funding brings FreshBooks’ total valuation to over US$1 billion and was topped up with another US$50 million in debt financing. Founded in 2003, Freshbooks has developed into...
Businessfinextra.com

Future Fintech Group establishes UK subsidiary

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that it has incorporated a new subsidiary, FTFT UK Limited ("FTFT UK"), as an operating base from which to develop fintech business in Europe.
Small Businessfinextra.com

FinTech Australia adds Xero to partnership programme

FinTech Australia’s corporate partnership program has added its 12th major new member within a year, with Xero, the global small business platform, joining the program. The growing partnership program embeds companies within the fintech ecosystem and networks them with its key players. Other companies involved in the program include: Amazon...
Businessfinextra.com

Pierre Legrand joins 11:FS

11:FS, the challenger consultancy defining and building truly digital financial services, today announced the expansion of its senior management team with Pierre Legrand joining as Consulting Partner. As the company continues to add new client projects from around the world, Pierre will be key in helping to drive its international...
Economygfmag.com

Open Banking Delay Won’t Stymie Fintech Startups

Privacy concerns delay open banking in Brazil. The Central Bank of Brazil has postponed for one year the full implementation of open banking, originally set to be concluded in August this year, due to the need to test the data-sharing system. The new completion date is set for September 2022.
Minneapolis, MNtcbmag.com

U.S. Bank Buys Fintech Startup Bento Technologies

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Bento Technologies, a fintech startup that provides payment and expense management services to small businesses. Bento, which is known as Bento for Business, is based in Chicago and San Francisco. “Fintech” is shorthand for “financial technology.”. “Business owners work hard...
Stockspulse2.com

Target Shares: $305 Target By Deutsche Bank

The shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have received a price target increase from $258 to $305 from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) have received a price target increase from $258 to $305 from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Businessfinextra.com

State Street's Newns takes over as CEO of SIX Digital Exchange

SIX Digital Exchange is to replace outgoing CEO Tim Grant with State Street veteran David Newns, as it awaits full regulatory approval for the launch of its new crypto operation. The third CEO of SDX since last January, Newns will take over a stuttering project which is running way behind...
Businessfinextra.com

PayPal joins $98 million round in Cart.com

Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce services provider, today announced the close of a $98 million Series B round, bringing the company’s total funding since its launch eight months ago to more than $140 million. The round was led by Oak HC/FT, a premier venture growth equity fund investing in tech-enabled...
Businessfinextra.com

'Personalised credit' startup Keebo raises £5 million in seed funding

Keebo, a credit card startup that applies Open Banking data and behavioural science to provide a personalised credit line for consumers, has raised £5 million in seed funding. Set for launch in October this year, Keebo claims to be the only credit card company authorised by the FCA for open...
Softwarefinextra.com

Objectway acquires German core banking supplier Die Software Peter Fitzon

Objectway, Global Top 100 fintech provider of Digital Wealth and Asset Management software, acquired Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH, a primary German provider of Core Banking solutions. Objectway provides leading financial institutions with state-of-the-art technology to support their digital transformation programs, supplying front-to-back, intelligent and cloud-ready solutions that power up...
Businessfinextra.com

JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

JPMorgan Chase has launched a product that lets its corporate clients send payment requests to its millions of retail customers through the bank's app and website. The service, called 'request for pay', went live last month and in recent days began a pilot with an unnamed fintech company, according to Reuters.
Businessfinextra.com

BBVA taps into Ant's Trusple blockchain platform

BBVA has inked a deal to integrate cross-border payment and financing services in Ant Group's blockchain platform for global trade, Trusple. Chinese fintech giant Ant Group unveiled Trusple last year to help make it easier and cheaper for firms, especially SMEs, to sell their wares around the world while also reducing costs for financial institutions.
Businessfinextra.com

Paysafe poaches Santander payments chief Patel

London-based Paysafe has hired Santander Group's global head of payments, Chirag Patel, to lead its digital wallets division. A 20-year industry veteran, Patel joined Santander stint as Amazon's head of payments, Europe and international expansion. He has also worked at Softcard and American Express. Patel spent three-and-a-half years as Santander's...
Marketsfinextra.com

Refinitiv launches USD IBOR Cash Fallbacks prototype

Following the Alternative Reference Rates Committee’s (ARRC) March 2021 announcement that it had selected Refinitiv to publish its recommended spread adjustments and spread adjusted rates for cash products, Refinitiv today announced the launch of a prototype rate. The Refinitiv USD IBOR Cash Fallbacks, as the rates will be known, will...
Businessinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank bolsters U.S. healthcare IB unit with new exec hires

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has hired two new managing directors for its healthcare investment banking team in the United States, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the bank looks to double down on healthcare dealmaking. Spencer Watts and Helen Oesch, both veterans in the sector,...
Marketsfinextra.com

Global fintech investment rebounds to hit $98bn in H1

Global investment in fintech bounced back strongly in the first half of 2021, hitting $98 billion with a record number of deals, according to KPMG. Following a sticky, Covid-19-hit 2020, funding across VC, PE and venture capital for H1 2021 was up $12 billion from $87 billion in the same period the previous year, with deal volume hitting a record of 2456.
Softwareaba.com

Four Tips for Successful Bank-Fintech Partnerships

As the fintech industry has grown in recent years, more and more banks have partnered with these companies to enhance the digital customer experience. Fintech firms have the digital expertise banks need, but these nascent partnerships will require more thoughtful strategizing to deliver effective solutions. So far, only 6 percent of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy