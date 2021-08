WASHINGTON,DC – Today (Wednesday, Aug. 11), U.S. Rep Tro Carter announced his bill to forgive up to $50,000 in federal student loans for any and all federal borrowers. “It’s Congress’ job to improve the lives of the American people,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. “While some tragedies are out of our hands during this public health crisis, we can and should take action wherever we can. Easing the enormous burden of student loans for the millions of Americans, young and old, saddled with debt is one of my highest priorities in Congress. This legislation will do just that.”