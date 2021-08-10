First day of school in Duval County: What to know

Nearly 130,000 students return to Duval County public schools Tuesday.

Don't forget to pack your hand sanitizer and put on a mask. There are plenty of protocols to know about from the second your child hops on the school bus. They should expect a seating chart on the bus.

"I am excited about the new school year beginning," said third grade teacher Tamisha Curry. "I want to be as positive as I can just to prepare for these smiling faces that will be coming. As teachers we will be doing all we can to follow the safety protocols and procedures."

Curry's classroom has her students' desks arranged in groups of four.

Some things are new this year. A vaccination clinic is planned for every high school by August 18 and at least one healthcare worker is planned to be in every school by the end of the month. There's also now a telehealth program students can access with parental consent.

"It looks like a regular year," said AJ Nehear, high school choir director and fine arts department chair. "I'm planning it as a regular year."

Nehear is vaccinated and hopes his students are too.

"I'm gonna ask the kids to wear a mask for chorus because we do all that singing, all that breathing," he said.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) officials say masks, social distancing, and using hand sanitizer are strongly encouraged. Anti-microbial surface spray will be used every two months. The district's COVID-19 dashboard will be updated daily at 8 p.m.

All adults at DCPS must wear masks for the first month of school; after that they'll be optional. Parents may opt their children out of wearing masks by filling out a form online on the Parent FOCUS Account.

Parents with the Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team are still fighting for masks.

"We know how to do the things that work and what worked last year was when things were at their worst not having our kids in school," said parent Matt Hartley.

Hartley helped organize pro-mask rallies. One of his two children is too young to get a vaccine.

An executive order by Governor Ron DeSantis bans mask mandates for students in schools, which parents of children with disabilities are now suing him over.

"What I'm hearing from parents who are concerned about this is that if the school district won't delay school then maybe parents will have to take things into their own hands," Hartley said.

"And take their kids out of school?" asked First Coast News.

"Yeah," said Hartley.

Last year there were some COVID-19 outbreaks believed to be due to what people did outside of school. If 20 percent of a school's community is exposed to COVID-19, the school will temporarily go virtual.

Duval County Department of Health is still in charge of contact tracing and quarantine guidance, which vaccination status can impact.

After school activities and clubs are happening this year with the same COVID-19 protocols as during the school day. Field trips are also back and parents are encouraged to screen their kids for symptoms beforehand.

Athletic events will be at 100 percent capacity outside and 75 percent capacity inside. Parents and volunteers will be allowed to visit schools starting next month.

Here are the answers from DCPS on several last-minute questions for them:

I've seen some classroom that don't appear to have any social distancing. Desks are still supposed to be at least three feet a part? We’ve shared on our 2021-22 Health and Safety Guide and our Back-to-School guide that social distancing is encouraged where possible. Schools are encouraged to utilize outside spaces for large group meetings.

How many students are enrolled in Duval Virtual Instruction Academy? Approximately 2,600 as of today. Is there any more specific information on how social distancing will work in cafeterias? See #2 Will students still board buses from the back like last year? Not sure of the loading process, but we will have seating charts for buses. Is there a limit on how many students a teacher for an elective class can have? Here’s some verbiage from the Florida Department of Education that may assist you: “Extracurricular courses” means all courses that are not defined as “core-curricula courses,” which may include, but are not limited to, physical education, fine arts, performing fine arts, career education, and courses that may result in college credit. The term is limited in meaning and used for the sole purpose of designating classes that are not subject to the maximum class size requirements established in s. 1, Art. IX of the State Constitution.” You can find more info on the FDOE website here .

