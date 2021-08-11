Woman accused husband of infidelity before shooting him, Houston police say

A woman shot her husband during a dispute at a home in north Houston early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Firnat , not far from Tidwell and Hardy.

Jennifer Mendoza, 41, is now facing a charge of aggravated assault of a family member. according to the Houston Police Department.

“The wife apparently thought there was some infidelity,” said Lt. C. Bruce. “She ended up getting a gun, pointing it at her husband, at which time the gun went off, striking him in the side.”

The husband, 33, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a wound to his abdomen. He is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without further incident.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line . Victims can text HOME to 741741.