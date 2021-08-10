Bisons return to an upgraded Sahlen Field

For the first time in 711 days, the Bisons will play a home game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Tuesday night.

The team starts their season on their home turf against the Rochester Red Wings. Last month, the Bisons announced all single-game tickets for the remaining 23 home games at the downtown ballpark will be just $10. Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field box office. All single-game tickets will be general admission. Fans with ticket credits from the 2020 season can apply them to any ticket purchase.

As the players arrived back in Buffalo, they got a taste the major league life, as the Blue Jays left behind several major upgrades. The new amenities include brand new bullpens and batting cages just beyond the right field wall. The team tells us that as things open up to fans, they hope to open up the cages to the community.

Bisons Assistant General Manager, Brad Bisbing, tells 2 On Your Side that these renovations were supposed to happen over the next two or three years, but with the Blue Jays playing part of their season here, the renovation schedule was moved up.

To celebrate the opening weekend, the team is offering two free tickets for frontline healthcare workers as part of Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend.

Tickets can be picked up at the Sahlen Field Box Office on the day of the game on August 14 and 15 with presentation of an employer ID. Healthcare workers will be honored with a special crowd recognition at each game.

For anyone going to any of the upcoming games, don't forget your mask. The team announced Monday that when fans are visiting the indoor portions of the stadium they will have to be masked, regardless of vaccination status. It is highly recommended that masks be worn outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.