Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

How can I find out if i still have custody of a child in CA?

By Asked in Carmichael, CA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

My niece's grandma was given full custody of her about 15 years ago when her mom (niece's mom) popped positive for drugs. The grandma believes she still has custody but isn't sure. I'm trying to help her find out because we just found out stuff the step dad was doing to her(not full details yet) If grandma still has custody we want her to take custody so she doesn't go back home where the step dad lives. They recently moved to Texas a couple months ago. I just found out a little bit 30 mins ago. She is suppose to fly to Texas at 4 am.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
KidsSlate

How Can I Help My Lonely Middle Schooler Find Friends?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have a...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
RelationshipsSlate

My Husband Has Been Financially Abusive for Years. Now the Tables Are Turning.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I have been married for 11 years, together for 14. Since having our three kids (the oldest is going to be 8), I have been a stay-at-home mom. My husband has always been financially abusive. We used to have a shared account, but he would only put money in it if I asked. He would put in the exact amount, and it could only be for certain things like groceries and sometimes clothing for the children.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Brothers Arguing about Grandma's Christmas Presents

Two brothers went to visit their grandmother for Christmas. When they arrived at her place, the older woman welcomed them with a big hug before giving them their presents. The younger brother opened his present and found a nicely knitted scarf in it. His older brother, on the other hand, got a card that said "Merry Christmas." He wasn't delighted, but he returned the older woman's smile before he went to join his little brother.
Relationship AdviceMedicineNet.com

How Can I Tell If I'm a Narcissist?

We live in an increasingly self-obsessed culture, and we hear the word narcissist thrown around quite often in social media. But what is narcissism, and how can you tell if you are a narcissist?. Here are 21 signs of a narcissist:. Inflated sense of superiority and entitlement. Excessive need for...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Asks His Wife If She Has Ever Been Unfaithful to Him

A man decided to ask his wife if she had ever been unfaithful to him, and he found out exactly how devoted his wife was to his health and happiness. A couple had just returned from a lovely 25th wedding anniversary dinner and wanted to relax with some alcohol for a while before they went to bed. Since it was a special occasion, they dove into the bottle of champagne they got as a present instead.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple can’t cope with feelings of guilt

Dear Amy: My life with my (not yet divorced) live-in boyfriend of four years has deteriorated. We are both in our 60s. He is experiencing ongoing stress and guilt from having an affair with me while he was with his wife. Work stress, physical problems, and the ongoing pandemic have all contributed to his heavy drinking.
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Staying together for the kid

DEAR ANNIE: I have been married for 11 years and have a wonderful 10-year-old son; however, my marriage is on very shaky ground. I work more than 70 hours a week to maintain a wonderful home in a great community for the sake of my son. My husband, on the other hand, can barely see fit to get himself to work and is incredibly selfish on a regular basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy