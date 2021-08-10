How can I find out if i still have custody of a child in CA?
My niece's grandma was given full custody of her about 15 years ago when her mom (niece's mom) popped positive for drugs. The grandma believes she still has custody but isn't sure. I'm trying to help her find out because we just found out stuff the step dad was doing to her(not full details yet) If grandma still has custody we want her to take custody so she doesn't go back home where the step dad lives. They recently moved to Texas a couple months ago. I just found out a little bit 30 mins ago. She is suppose to fly to Texas at 4 am.avvo.com
Comments / 0