Rockford, IA

Who Gets Counted For Herd Immunity? Rockford Doctor Explains.

By Joe Dredge
 6 days ago
Dr. Dennis Norem made his weekly visit to the show to give us the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the vaccine rollout. For approximately the 30th straight week, Dr. Norem wanted to initially focus on encouraging people to get the vaccine if they have not already. I fully realize that is getting to be a broken record for some people but it remains the safest way out of the pandemic according to literally every medical professional we have ever talked to on the show.

