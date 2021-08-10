Samsung Introduces the Industry’s First 5nm Processor Powering the Next Generation of Wearables

Wear OS-powered smartwatches have historically remained quite underwhelming in terms of battery life and performance. But there’s been a renewed push to turn the situation around with Google and Samsung teaming up to redesign the Wear OS platform and Qualcomm vowing to develop new chips designed for wearables from the ground up. The upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series will serve as the perfect opportunity to assess whether these efforts have really paid off. Not only the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first smartwatch to run the unified Wear OS platform, but it’ll also feature the most cutting-edge wearable chip we have seen on a Wear OS smartwatch. But Samsung isn’t waiting for its Galaxy Unpacked event to tell us all about its new wearable chip. Ahead of the mega launch event on Wednesday, Samsung has detailed the Exynos W920.