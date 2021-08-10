Cancel
Technology

Did you get a free ebook for Kindle from Amazon? This new hacking method can access your bank details

By Entrepreneur en Español
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article The Israeli company Check Poin Software, specialized in cybersecurity , detected a flaw in Amazon's Kindle devices that was activated with a malicious ebook. Cybercriminals found a way to attack Kindle readers using their own features. With this they can take control of the device, delete the user's ebook library, make purchases or turn Kindle into a malicious 'bot', which would allow it to attack other devices on the user's local network, reports EuropaPress . However, the real danger is that it can steal the user's Amazon credentials and bank details.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

