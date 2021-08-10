Did you get a free ebook for Kindle from Amazon? This new hacking method can access your bank details

With everything going on with the pandemic and global politics over the last few years, you might not know that 2020 was one of the worst years for cyber-attacks. Some of the largest corporations in the world, like NASA, T-Mobile, and even cybersecurity companies like SolarWinds, were victims of some severe breaches in 2020. So, where does all of that leaked information land up? It ended up on the dark web, and up for sale, of course.