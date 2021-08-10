Cancel
Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is ready for Windows 11 and gaming

By JC Torres
The launch of the Apple M1 Macs and the announcement of Windows 11 took a subset of Mac users for quite a ride. These are the users that, for one reason or another, need access to Windows applications or the full Windows operating system itself. There have been some concerns about whether the M1 Mac experience would allow for the same workflow, but Parallels has been quick to dispel those uncertainties. With Apple M1 support in its bag, it’s ready to face the future with Parallels Desktop 17, optimized not just for macOS Monterey but also for Windows 11.

Supporting the new ARM-based M1 chipset was already quite an achievement, proving the might of Apple’s first Silicon. The latest versions of Windows 10 and the upcoming Windows 11 release, however, also raise the bar a bit higher for environments running Microsoft’s platform. With Parallels Desktop 17, the virtualization expert is trying to prove it can face those challenges with aplomb.

There is, of course, a lot of improvements across the board, with the more significant ones happening for M1 Macs. One key new feature is a new display driver that not only improves UI responsiveness it also boosts framerates in Windows games. Those running Parallels Desktop 17 on M1 Macs can now also use Windows’s battery-saving features as if the OS was running on native hardware.

One of the key requirements of Windows 11 is the Trusted Platform Module, and the latest Parallels Desktop release brings a new virtual TPM chip to meet those requirements. You can also configure USB fingerprint scanners for Windows applications that require even more security and privacy.

There are also improvements in the drag and drop experience between Windows and macOS apps, as well as better control over resources allocated for virtual machines. As before, Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is available under various subscription options and is ready to meet users’ needs when Apple and Microsoft finally release their new operating systems this year.

