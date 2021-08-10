Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf gets action-packed second trailer

Action fans can look forward to new food: In “KATE”, Mary Elizabeth Winstead gives the gravedigger a lot of work, as the first trailer shows. 2021 is the year of the action heroines: While Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was still providing family-friendly entertainment, four of her colleagues are preparing to make John Wick look like a choirboy: Kate Beckinsale in the already published Amazon Action flick “Jolt”, Karen Gillan in “Gunpowder Milkshake” (German cinema release on December 2, 2021), Maggie Q in “The Protégé” and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the Netflix action hit “KATE”. And for this, Netflix has just released the first cool trailer: