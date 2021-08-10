Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf gets action-packed second trailer

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s upcoming animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, released a brand new trailer on Monday, and it’s about as action-packed as you can get. A spin-off from the live-action Netflix TV series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill, the animated movie focuses on Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir – telling the story of his journey out of poverty, and his dangerous life in the monster-hunting world as a young Witcher.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcdonnell
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Graham Mctavish
Person
Theo James
Person
Lara Pulver
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Ozark season 4 release date, trailer, and more

Very soon, we’re going to pay one last visit to the Ozark lakes, as Netflix’s dark TV series about a family of money launderers comes to a close with its fourth season. Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen Marty and Wendy Byrde get themselves in and out of trouble, but this final series could see their criminal enterprise come tumbling down around them.
Moviescodelist.biz

Cool trailer for the Netflix action film “Kate” · KINO.de

Action fans can look forward to new food: In “KATE”, Mary Elizabeth Winstead gives the gravedigger a lot of work, as the first trailer shows. 2021 is the year of the action heroines: While Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was still providing family-friendly entertainment, four of her colleagues are preparing to make John Wick look like a choirboy: Kate Beckinsale in the already published Amazon Action flick “Jolt”, Karen Gillan in “Gunpowder Milkshake” (German cinema release on December 2, 2021), Maggie Q in “The Protégé” and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the Netflix action hit “KATE”. And for this, Netflix has just released the first cool trailer:
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Netflix HE’S ALL THAT

Netflix has released these official poster and trailer for HE’S ALL THAT. Writer: R. Lee Fleming, Jr. Producers: Andrew Panay, Jennifer Gibgot, Bill Block. Cast: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, with Matthew Lillard and Rachael Leigh Cook, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Myra Molloy, Annie Jacob. LOGLINE:. In this reimagining...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix’s gender swap remake He’s All That gets a first trailer

It’s now over 20 years since Rachael Leigh Cook descended the staircase to Sixpence None The Richer’s Kiss Me in 1999 teen classic She’s All That, and now we have a remake using a distinctly 2021 filter, a gender switch premise headlined by Tik Tok star Addison Rae; take a look at the first trailer below…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

He's All That Trailer: Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan Gets A Makeover From Addison Rae In Netflix Remake

20-year-old Addison Rae has risen to become an internet sensation thanks to her viral TikToks and now she’s trying on the movie star label with her first movie, He’s All That. The Netflix film is a remake of the 1999 classic rom-com that starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as a high school jock, Zack, who makes a bet to turn the school’s loner, Rachael Leigh Cook’s Laney into prom queen. This time Rae is the high school it-girl and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan will be the object of the bet.
MoviesAlternative Press

Watch the new, action-packed trailer for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

A new preview of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally arrived. The action-packed trailer is less than three minutes long, but a lot was revealed about the sequel to 2018’s Venom in that short amount of time. The movie, from director Andy Serkis and screenwriter Kelly Marcel, is set for a Sept. 24 release after the original release date was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Netflix Sets ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Return & Unveils Action-Packed First Look (VIDEO)

The battle for the soul of the valley continues as Netflix offers its first look at Season 4 of the hit series Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel series will officially return for its latest season this December and is making way for one unbelievable team-up. Set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Cobra Kai continues the story of Daniel La Russo (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix reveals new details of the Witcher Season 2 and its first episode with a new trailer

Netflix has shared a new featurette for Season 2 of The Witcher, which reveals some details of the story of the first episode. In the video, posted on Netflix’s Geeked Twitter account, la showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirms that the first episode of Season 2 is a adaptation of A Grain of Truth by Andrzej Sapkowski. Hissrich describes the news as “worst kept secret”, presumably due to all references to the story so far, including the title of one of the episodes.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Netflix The Witcher TV Series Getting Statues from Dark Horse Comics

The Witcher fans are patiently waiting for the second season of the live-action series to arrive on Netflix. The Witcher has successfully hit books, games, and television with ease, giving each an excellent following. Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra have given new life to these iconic characters, and Dark Horse Comics brings them to life. Two TV Series The Witcher statues are on the way for fan's collections with the live-action appearances of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Standing roughly 9" tall, both statues show off these characters on a highly sculpted base giving extreme likeness to both depictions.
TV & VideosIGN

Haunting of Hill House Director's New Netflix Show Gets Trailer and Release Date

Netflix has debuted a trailer for Midnight Mass, a new series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, announcing that the show will debut in September. The chilling trailer for Flanagan's new horror series invites viewers to attend Midnight Mass on September 24, when the limited series launches on Netflix. It tells the tale of a small, isolated island community on Crockett Island whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. Give it a watch below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy