Senate Democrats Unveil $1 Trillion Health Care Agenda for Fall
Senate Democrats laid out an ambitious plan to expand public health insurance programs Monday, with a price tag that could hit more than $1 trillion. Democratic leaders released text of their budget resolution, setting up President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan. Roughly a third of that plan will consist of expanding Medicare’s benefits and lowering the program’s eligibility age, extending the Obamacare expansion achieved earlier in the year, expanding home and community-based care programs, and preparing for the next pandemic, according to a memo released Monday.news.bloomberglaw.com
