Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Unused Green Cards Thrown Into Spotlight Amid USCIS Struggles

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder legal pressure to quickly process or preserve employment-based green cards at risk of going to waste, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services already has its hands full with fallout from the pandemic and the previous administration, likely leaving a fix up to lawmakers seeking to slip an immigration measure into a partisan budget bill.

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Cards#Uscis#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Posted by
Documented

First Woman of Arab and Mexican Descent Directing USCIS

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Senate confirmed Ur Jaddou to become director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She will become the first woman and first of Arab and Mexican descent holding the position. The agency hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed leader in over two years. Jaddou, the daughter of Mexican and Iraqi immigrants, was the lead attorney at USCIS during the Obama administration. Jaddou’s confirmation comes after years of continuous changes within the agency during the Trump administration, during which USCIS altered its focus from providing immigration benefits to executing policies to restrict immigration. Under the Biden administration, the agency has taken steps to reverse these immigration policies, terminating a previous change to the U.S. citizenship test and adjusting ways people discuss immigrants in public. BuzzFeed News.
La Joya, TXtennesseestar.com

Migrants Who Entered the U.S. Illegally Say Crossing Legally Is Only for ‘Privileged People’

MCALLEN, Texas — Migrants who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. said immigrating legally is only an option for privileged people. “We all don’t have the same capacity or the same opportunity,” a Honduran man who had just crossed into the U.S. illegally with a group into La Joya, Texas, told the Daily Caller News Foundation Saturday night. “Only privileged people can cross legally.”
ImmigrationPosted by
Salon

Why is the Biden administration still keeping migrant kids locked up? The saga of Title 42

"A lot of girls cry. They have thoughts of cutting themselves," a 14-year old Guatemalan girl told a Reuters reporter in June. "I feel asphyxiated having so many people around me. There's no one here I can talk to about my case, or when I'm feeling sad. I just talk to God and cry," said another teenage girl from Honduras who was held in the Dallas convention center with 2,600 other kids.
Immigrationarcamax.com

Federal judge orders DHS to resume 'Remain in Mexico' program

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has until Friday to reinstate a controversial Trump administration program that required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for decisions in their U.S. immigration cases, delivering yet another blow to the administration’s immigration agenda. In an opinion released late Friday in a case brought by Texas...
Immigrationwsgw.com

Judge orders U.S. to reinstate “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy

A federal judge in Texas directed the Biden administration on Friday to reinstate the Trump-era policy of requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. court hearings, saying the program was illegally terminated. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed to the bench by former President Trump,...
Lotterybloomberglaw.com

H-1B Visa Seekers Pull Request to Pause Trump-era Lottery System

Hundreds of workers alleging the U.S. H-1B visa application system is “rife with fraud and abuse” have withdrawn their request to immediately pause the registration system. Registrants sued the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in June alleging some people seeking H-1B visas registered multiple times...
Texas Statesandiegouniontribune.com

After crossing the border in Texas, migrants are flown to San Diego. Then expelled to Mexico — again.

In the middle of the tarmac at San Diego International Airport, dozens of parents slowly climbed down from a plane, many of them with children in their arms. Rather than join passengers from other flights in the terminal, they were loaded onto white prison buses. Some of the small children gripped the bars across the windows and pressed their faces to the glass.

Comments / 3

Community Policy