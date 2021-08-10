Update on the latest sports

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game. Matt Garza pitched scoreless ball in the third and fourth for the win. Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer and Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Luis Castillo allowed eight runs — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings, ending Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLB247Sports

Former USC pitcher makes MLB debut for Diamondbacks

USC’s legacy in Major League Baseball is unmatched and Tyler Gilbert only added to that Tuesday night. Gilbert became the 118th former USC baseball player to make it to the big leagues when he made his MLB debut with Arizona after being called up by the Diamondbacks. The left-handed reliever...
MLBkyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Field of Dreams preview

DYERSVILLE, Iowa ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - If you build it, they will come. The famous line from the popular baseball movie is now coming to life. Major League Baseball built a stadium at the fictional "Field of Dreams," and on Thursday, the Yankees and White Sox will play a game there. Fans are traveling to the game a sparing no expense. The average purchase price for a single seat is more than $1,400.
MLBtheScore

D-Backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter vs. Padres in 1st big-league start

Tyler Gilbert has etched his name in baseball's history books. In just his first major-league start and fourth appearance overall, Gilbert threw a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win at Chase Field. He clinched the no-no by getting Tommy Pham - who...
MLBspectrumlocalnews.com

D-backs' Gilbert has no-hitter through 8 in first MLB start

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert has thrown eight hitless innings in his first big league start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Gilbert is trying to throw MLB's eighth no-hitter of the season, which would match the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.
NFLkyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Cardinals down Dallas!

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Friday night at State Farm Field in Phoenix, the Arizona Cardinals kicked of the NFL preseason against the Dallas Cowboys. Both starting quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott did not play. After leading at halftime, Dallas took the lead back in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals would win on a field goal as time expired by Matt Prater to win the preseason opener 19-16.
Holtville, CAkyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: A magical night in Dyersville

Chicago's Tim Anderson hits a walk off homerun to propel the White Sox at the "Field of Dreams" DYERSVILLE, Iowa ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dyersville is a small town in eastern Iowa about the same size as Holtville, California. It's the setting for the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. On Thursday night, the baseball field built by Major League Baseball, right next to the movie set and ballfield, held its first ever professional game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The stadium and the game itself provided many jaw dropping moments, including two Yankee homeruns in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead 8-7. The White Sox them took the lead back for good in the bottom of the ninth on a walk off homerun by Tim Anderson. Chicago won 9-7 and both teams will be back in 2022.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Four Beavers drafted into MLB teams

The 2021 Major League Baseball draft saw four Oregon State University Baseball players sign with professional teams after stellar collegiate careers. Beaver Baseball players Kevin Abel, Chase Watkins, Nathan Burns and Bryant Salgado signed with professional teams during the MLB First-Year Player Draft. In July, the MLB announced the first-year...
NBAkyma.com

Kawhi stays in LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - An NBA superstar is choosing to stay with his current team. Kawhi Leonard is officially re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. According to ESPN, Leonard signed an extension with the Clippers for 4 years, for $176.3 million dollars. The deal also includes a player...
NFLkyma.com

QB Daniel Jones to sit Giants preseason opener against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is not going to play in the preseason opener against the Jets on Saturday. Coach Joe Judge disclosed the decision before the team held a longer-than-expected walk-through practice at MetLife Stadium, where the game will be played in front of fans. It’s expected veteran Mike Glennon, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, will get most of the work. First-year quarterback Clayton Thorson would finish up. Jones would not comment on the decision, saying it was up to Judge.
College Sportskyma.com

Pac-12 says COVID-19 issues can result in forfeits in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season. The conference announced it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic. Last season, a game that could not be...
MLBkyma.com

Yanks’ Severino getting MRI for shoulder tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will get an MRI on Monday after he was scratched from a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night because of shoulder tightness. An All-Star in 2017 and 2018, Severino missed most of 2019 with shoulder and lat injuries. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in February 2020, sidelining him last season and throughout 2021. He was nearing his return before Friday’s setback. Manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees “hope to have clear picture” on the 27-year-old after his exam and imaging.
NFLkyma.com

JOK shines in Browns’ debut, team awaits results on Wilson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mack Wilson’s shoulder injury could push Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah into the starting lineup sooner than expected. The team was awaiting MRI results on Wilson, a projected starter on Cleveland’s revamped defense. He injured his shoulder early in Saturday night’s 23-13 exhibition win at Jacksonville. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided little information on Wilson’s status or for any of the other Cleveland players who got hurt in the preseason opener. Stefanski wasn’t precise on when Wilson was injured. Owusu-Koramoah recorded a team-high eight tackles and a sack against the Jags.

