Watch: Firmino drops silky skill-move to beat Osasuna player

The story of why the world’s greatest soccer player has no team right now is ultimately not about sports at all. It’s about money. To understand this unpleasant affair, it’s useful perhaps, and certainly sobering, to go back just a few years, to October, 2018, when F.C. Barcelona, the club that Lionel Messi joined as a thirteen-year-old boy from Argentina, announced that it had earned more than a billion dollars in revenue the previous fiscal year. Even in the bloated and absurd universe of soccer finances, in which élite players can command transfer fees upward of a hundred million dollars, this was a staggering sum—and it was due in no small part to Messi himself, who, since his competitive début, in 2004, had become a phenomenon. He scored seemingly at will; in 2018, the year of the billion-dollar revenue, he racked up forty-seven goals for the club across all competitions. Of course, titles and trophies, not individual achievements, are the measure of a club’s stature, and, domestically, Barcelona had had a decade of dominance: in May, 2018, the club won its seventh La Liga title in ten years, to match its six Copa del Rey trophies over the same period. And, although Barcelona hadn’t won the most prestigious European club competition of all, the Champions League, since 2015, there were still reasons for optimism. The club was, supporters assumed—hoped—just a few good signings away from the European success that all its fans craved.