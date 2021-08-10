Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

4 Top Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Watch This Week

By Brett David
fwbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutonomous vehicle (AV) stocks are among the most exciting industries in the stock market. Who doesn’t like the idea of getting to your destination safely while having the ability to multitask in your vehicle? This is basically the dream scenario that the automotive industry promises. That said, it is still a young industry with plenty of untapped potential. So, it is not surprising that some of the largest tech companies in the world are showing interest in the industry.

www.fwbusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Autonomous Driving#Vehicles#Alphabet Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Intel Corporation#Intc#Lazr#Optogration Inc#Ip#Oem#Black Forest Engineering#Ambarella Inc#Arrival#Arvl#Amba#Aptiv Plc#Aptv#Hyundai Motor Group#Motional#Eversource Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
TravelPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Travel Stocks to Watch in August

Just when it looked like the pandemic was being put in the rearview mirror, the delta variant of the coronavirus surfaced. Worldwide COVID-19 infection rates are growing again, as the older vaccines aimed at a different version of the disease don't quite completely contain it. Then there's the simple fact that a bunch of people have grown weary of limiting their exposure to others, resuming life as it existed before the coronavirus upended the world.
EconomyMarketRealist

The Best Stocks to in the Promising Autonomous Truck Space

Autonomous technology and EVs (electric vehicles) are the future of mobility. With this realization, people are searching for the best autonomous vehicle stocks. What are the autonomous (or driverless) truck stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Many believe self-driving trucks could beat cars on the road to autonomy, garnering...
Stocksfwbusiness.com

4 Top Cloud Computing Stocks To Watch Today

Like it or not, the cloud computing industry continues to grow by the day. Accordingly, with the current shift towards digital workspaces, cloud computing stocks are also gaining traction in the stock market now. If anything, the demand, and possible use cases for cloud computing are rapidly increasing in our world today. Before we dive into the details, what exactly is this upcoming tech field might you ask? Well, in essence, cloud computing is a suite of computing services that can be delivered over the Internet or ‘the cloud’. This can range from data storage, networking, analytics, and database services among other computing functions.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

Top Reddit Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 For Your Late 2021 Watchlist

If you told me investors were looking for the best Reddit stocks to buy over a year ago, I would not have believed you. Nonetheless, the stock market today continues to see the hype train for these social media-fueled companies press forward. Whether you call it Reddit stocks or meme stocks, one thing is sure. These are stocks that see explosive gains mostly due to hype from retail investors online. For the most part, institutional investors were quick to dismiss the sector as being purely speculative. However, retail investors seem to see more value beyond the current trading prices of these stocks.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Nio's Differentiation Strategy – From Zero To Hero

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) reported solid second-quarter results. On Wednesday, shares rose more than 1% in after hours trade after it reported a narrower than expected loss and a surge in revenue. Second Quarter Figures. The start-up lost approximately $0.07 per share which translates to 0.42 yuan....
Stocksfwbusiness.com

3 Top Cyclical Stocks To Watch Right Now

For investors looking to benefit from an improving economy, cyclical stocks would be a top pick in the stock market. Looking back a few months ago, the cyclical industry was home to some of the most active stocks around. As more consumers got vaccinated and pandemic restrictions loosened, this would make sense then. However, flash forward to the present day, and things are looking rather different. Despite a growing job market, stabilizing inflation, and a progressing infrastructure bill rollout, one question stands out among investors. That is, will the delta variant of the coronavirus throw a wrench into all of this progress?
EconomyKokomo Perspective

4 Top Infrastructure Stocks To Watch As Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

4 Infrastructure Stocks To Check Out Now As The Bipartisan Infrastructure Package Moves Forward. For newer investors wondering how to start investing in stocks, infrastructure stocks would be a hot pick in the stock market today. Notably, this would be thanks to the current tailwinds in the industry now. Diving right into it, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package. In turn, it will now be heading over to the House for approval. For the uninitiated, the current bill will see funds directed towards improving roads, bridges, and broadband infrastructure in the U.S. As the bill clears another hurdle, investor hype around the sector could build as well.
TechnologyEETimes.com

Why Sensor Technology Is the Key to Autonomous Vehicles

We still have a long way to go to achieve roadways filled with self-driving vehicles. The current capabilities of sensors, while helpful, are relatively rudimentary when it comes to autonomous vehicles. That said, the automotive industry has progressed dramatically in the past few years. If you rolled off the lot...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Top Penny Stocks to Watch As Jobs Report Shows Signs of Growth

3 Penny Stocks That Pushed Up During Trading Today. Penny stocks and blue chips climbed today on positive news regarding jobs numbers in the U.S. The report that came out showed that the U.S. economy posted more than 943,000 jobs in July, which is quite a large number. And in addition to this, shares of HOOD stock surged by as much as 19% in early morning trading, before falling to a respectable 8% gain or so by midday. Both of these factors are clearly illustrating that there is a lot of bullish sentiment for investors to take advantage of.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

A sharp rise in the stock price so far in 2021 had built in higher expectations. General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can General Motors Become an Electric Vehicle Leader?

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is often thought of as a "legacy" automaker, but the reality is that the company is making some big moves in the electric vehicle and autonomous transportation industries. In this Fool Live video segment, recorded on July 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Brian Withers, along with chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu, discuss whether General Motors could eventually become one of the leaders in the EV space.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

KPIT joins Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium to contribute insights and expertise in software development for autonomous driving technology

NOVI, Mich. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software development, and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, announced joining the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium™ (AVCC). It marks continued efforts to lead the software technology journey with global mobility leaders toward an autonomous future. KPIT joins...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Top Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Now

Are These Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Worth Investing In Right Now?. Whether you are a firm believer in the reopening trade or looking to bet on stay-at-home trends, consumer discretionary stocks remain viable. After all, this section of the stock market today is home to a wide array of trending stocks now. This ranges from anywhere between cruise line stocks such as Carnival (NYSE: CCL) to meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). At the same time, consumer discretionary names that thrived throughout the pandemic continue to make headlines as well. Take Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) for instance. Both companies reported solid quarters as demand for their tech-based services and wares persist across the board.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks With Surprisingly Solid Dividends

The technology sector is filled with high-growth companies vying for market share. Rather than pay dividends, many of these businesses prefer to reinvest excess cash in their operations, a strategy that makes sense given the quickly changing nature of technology. However, if you're willing to do a little digging, it's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy